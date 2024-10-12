﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Expats throng Times Grocery new Jing'an outlet

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-12       0
Discover why Times Grocery's Jing’an store has quickly become the go-to destination for expatriates looking for specialty imports at unbeatable prices.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-12       0

Times Grocery's latest branch at Shanghai Centre has become a favorite among expatriates.

It offers a carefully curated assortment of authentic, specialty, and often hard-to-find imported items, making it a top destination for unique products in Shanghai. They source directly from reputable suppliers to ensure the quality and authenticity of all items on the shelves.

These niche items are available at low prices thanks to their efficient logistics and direct importing. It's all about getting high-quality items without paying a premium!

Even though it has only been operating for a short period, it has already amassed devoted shoppers.

Expats throng Times Grocery new Jing'an outlet
Expats throng Times Grocery new Jing'an outlet

The cheese range is the best thing about this place. You can choose from a large number of delicious cheeses from around the world. The moment you step inside, you'll see a long row of refrigerated shelves filled with different kinds of cheese and salted meats. For cheese fans, it's a dream.

Expats throng Times Grocery new Jing'an outlet

The meat section is equally tempting, with massive cuts of beef on display. Take, for example, the Argentine Chilled Angus Grain-Fed Oyster Blade. Just imagine it sizzling on the grill, filling the air with that irresistible aroma, which is enough to get anyone excited. Talented chefs prepare their bento boxes and sushi fresh daily, ensuring every bite is bursting with top-notch flavor and quality.

Beyond that, the shelves packed with condiments and snacks are a feast for the eyes. It’s like a perfectly organized wall of goodies, with everything neatly categorized, making it a breeze to find exactly what you need for your next culinary adventure.

If you’re not in the mood to shop in person, no worries! They’ve just expanded their one-hour delivery service from the Shanghai Centre store. You can order fresh produce, meats, dairy, baked goods, and more right to your doorstep. You can order everything from fresh fruits and veggies to meats and baked goods and have it delivered straight to your door.

Place your order through their website (www.timesgrocery.cn) or app. Just remember to check the delivery schedule:

  • Orders placed by 10am will be delivered between 12pm–4pm
  • Orders placed by 3pm will be delivered between 5pm–9pm

If you're within 3km of the store, you can avail of the one-hour delivery services between 9am and 9pm.

Delivery fees:

  • Free delivery for orders over 149 yuan (US$21).
  • Orders less than 149 yuan will be charged a 25 yuan delivery fee.



Expats throng Times Grocery new Jing'an outlet
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     