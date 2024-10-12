Expats throng Times Grocery new Jing'an outlet

Even though it has only been operating for a short period, it has already amassed devoted shoppers.

These niche items are available at low prices thanks to their efficient logistics and direct importing. It's all about getting high-quality items without paying a premium!

It offers a carefully curated assortment of authentic, specialty, and often hard-to-find imported items, making it a top destination for unique products in Shanghai. They source directly from reputable suppliers to ensure the quality and authenticity of all items on the shelves.

The cheese range is the best thing about this place. You can choose from a large number of delicious cheeses from around the world. The moment you step inside, you'll see a long row of refrigerated shelves filled with different kinds of cheese and salted meats. For cheese fans, it's a dream.

The meat section is equally tempting, with massive cuts of beef on display. Take, for example, the Argentine Chilled Angus Grain-Fed Oyster Blade. Just imagine it sizzling on the grill, filling the air with that irresistible aroma, which is enough to get anyone excited. Talented chefs prepare their bento boxes and sushi fresh daily, ensuring every bite is bursting with top-notch flavor and quality.

Beyond that, the shelves packed with condiments and snacks are a feast for the eyes. It’s like a perfectly organized wall of goodies, with everything neatly categorized, making it a breeze to find exactly what you need for your next culinary adventure.

If you’re not in the mood to shop in person, no worries! They’ve just expanded their one-hour delivery service from the Shanghai Centre store. You can order fresh produce, meats, dairy, baked goods, and more right to your doorstep. You can order everything from fresh fruits and veggies to meats and baked goods and have it delivered straight to your door.

Place your order through their website (www.timesgrocery.cn) or app. Just remember to check the delivery schedule:

Orders placed by 10am will be delivered between 12pm–4pm

Orders placed by 3pm will be delivered between 5pm–9pm

If you're within 3km of the store, you can avail of the one-hour delivery services between 9am and 9pm.

Delivery fees:

Free delivery for orders over 149 yuan (US$21).

Orders less than 149 yuan will be charged a 25 yuan delivery fee.





