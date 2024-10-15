﻿
Shanghai Woli City draws crowd to Tai Chi event at the weekend

The traditional Chinese fitness and wellness practice has been shown by recent medical research to effectively suppress the symptoms and complications of Parkinson's disease.
Ti Gong

People practice Tai Chi.

Shanghai Woli City hosted a Tai Chi event over the weekend, drawing a crowd of fans and professionals.

The traditional Chinese fitness and wellness practice has been proven by recent medical research to effectively suppress the symptoms and complications of Parkinson's disease for years, according to a report by the Fosun Foundation in March in Alzheimer's & Dementia, a prestigious medical journal.

At the event, Guo Changwu, the founder of Sino Taiji, provided guidance and insights, sharing his years of experience for all attendees.

