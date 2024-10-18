Forbidden Garden offers Halloween thrills at Kerry Parkside

A whimsical Forbidden Garden has emerged at the Kerry Parkside to celebrate Halloween.

Created by award-winning illustrator Feng Zhilei, the exhibition draws inspiration from bizarre natural plants, presenting distinctive giant installations that add vibrant aesthetics into the shopping mall. Large-scale Halloween setups await, offering a fresh, festive, and interactive experience for visitors.

It will run through October 31 at the B1 atrium. Aside from witnessing how these imaginative plants mutate and grow, visitors can also engage in fun interactions like simulated plant watering.