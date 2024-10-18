Forbidden Garden offers Halloween thrills at Kerry Parkside
A whimsical Forbidden Garden has emerged at the Kerry Parkside to celebrate Halloween.
Created by award-winning illustrator Feng Zhilei, the exhibition draws inspiration from bizarre natural plants, presenting distinctive giant installations that add vibrant aesthetics into the shopping mall. Large-scale Halloween setups await, offering a fresh, festive, and interactive experience for visitors.
It will run through October 31 at the B1 atrium. Aside from witnessing how these imaginative plants mutate and grow, visitors can also engage in fun interactions like simulated plant watering.
Nestled among international communities such as Huamu, Lianyang and Biyun in Pudong, Kerry Parkside's annual Halloween celebration has become a must-visit for residents in the area.
A flower market will be held from October 25 to 27, bringing an array of rare and exotic plants to the city. Join gardening experts for care tips and themed workshops, exploring the wonders of the plant world in a festive atmosphere.
On Halloween night, the mall will host Garden Magic Party, featuring hourly dances and traditional trick-or-treating.