Xintiandi kicks off inaugural 'Art to Gather' festival

Cultural and commercial landmark Xintiandi has kicked off its inaugural "Art to Gather" festival, bringing an exhilarating blend of everyday life and art to create a vibrant and boundless artistic community.

Partnering with the Art Space of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival and Modern Sky, the festival spans eight commercial properties across four cities: Shanghai, Wuhan, Foshan, and Chongqing.

The festival will run through November 3, and boasts over a hundred free performances, presented by nearly 90 artists and groups from both home and abroad.