Xintiandi kicks off inaugural 'Art to Gather' festival
Cultural and commercial landmark Xintiandi has kicked off its inaugural "Art to Gather" festival, bringing an exhilarating blend of everyday life and art to create a vibrant and boundless artistic community.
Partnering with the Art Space of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival and Modern Sky, the festival spans eight commercial properties across four cities: Shanghai, Wuhan, Foshan, and Chongqing.
The festival will run through November 3, and boasts over a hundred free performances, presented by nearly 90 artists and groups from both home and abroad.
These performances break free from the confines of traditional theaters, blending a diverse array of arts into daily life. From theater and music to dance, parades, flash shows, and workshops, the festival offers a truly unique experience.
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, the festival will feature a series of French productions, including the jazz comedy "Trout," the classic opera "The Marriage of Figaro," and an audio-visual performance by Franck Vigroux and Antoine Schmitt.
Adding to the excitement, the Japanese duo Mama! Milk, winners of a BBC world music award, will perform "The Dreams of Butterfly." The festival also includes the shadow play "Alice's Wonderland of Light and Shadow" and the Russian clown show "Jekyll on Ice."
Visitors can also enjoy the Wellness Market at Hong Shou Fang, where healthcare meets trendy art, or interact with artists up close at Shanghai Xintiandi.