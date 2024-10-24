Feature / Lifestyle

Much brewing at 9th Lujiazui Coffee Festival

More than 260 coffee brands and over 100 boutique coffee shops from more than 70 cities worldwide are at the coffee feast, which started yesterday at Lujiazui Central Greenland.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two women take photos while enjoying coffee.

The 9th Lujiazui Coffee Festival has started brewing in Shanghai, bringing together more than 260 selected coffee brands and over 100 boutique coffee shops from more than 70 cities worldwide.

This coffee feast, which started yesterday at Lujiazui Central Greenland – the city center's largest open lawn – will run until October 27.

The festival's signature "City Roaming" project has introduced 12 international boutique coffee brands, each making their debut in China.

Among them are Manhattan Coffee Roasters from Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Ghostbird Coffee Roastery from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Proud Mary Coffee Roasters from Melbourne, Australia.

Three of the coffee shops participating are particularly noteworthy, as they were opened by "coffee champions."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Agnieszka Rojewska, the 2018 World Barista Championship winner and the first woman to ever hold the title, serves coffee.

MAME Coffee from Zurich, Switzerland, was co-founded by Emi Fukahori, the 2018 World Brewers Cup Champion. Sheep and Raven from Warsaw, Poland, is led by Agnieszka Rojewska, the 2018 World Barista Championship winner and the first woman to hold the title. Um Coffee from São Paulo, Brazil, was founded by Boram Um, the 2023 WBC champion – marking the first time a Brazilian competitor has won the prestigious competition.

In addition to the international brands, the "City Roaming" project is also introducing 12 domestic boutique coffee brands to the festival.

These include Sherry Selection from Taiwan, Red Meow Coffee from Hong Kong, Parking Coffee from Hangzhou, Duide Coffee Lab from Guiyang, and Monolog Of Beans from Urumqi.

These coffee shops are showcasing unique coffee drinks that combine local flavors, providing festival goers with a truly immersive coffee experience.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People enjoy coffee.

If you go:

Date: 10am - 8pm, through October 27

Venue: Lujiazui Central Greenland 陆家嘴中心绿地

Address: 717 Lujiazui Ring Road 陆家嘴环路717号

Tip: Admission is free. Scan the QR code to make an online reservation in advance

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Lujiazui Central Greenland
Greenland
Lujiazui
