Much brewing at 9th Lujiazui Coffee Festival

The 9th Lujiazui Coffee Festival has started brewing in Shanghai, bringing together more than 260 selected coffee brands and over 100 boutique coffee shops from more than 70 cities worldwide.

This coffee feast, which started yesterday at Lujiazui Central Greenland – the city center's largest open lawn – will run until October 27.

The festival's signature "City Roaming" project has introduced 12 international boutique coffee brands, each making their debut in China.

Among them are Manhattan Coffee Roasters from Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Ghostbird Coffee Roastery from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Proud Mary Coffee Roasters from Melbourne, Australia.

Three of the coffee shops participating are particularly noteworthy, as they were opened by "coffee champions."