Venus statues, with arms, pop up in Shanghai

  19:53 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
Colorful artworks created by French artist Laurent Perbos for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on show in the Qiantan area have become a new must-visit hotspot for photographers.
Ti Gong

The Venus statues in the Qiantan area have become popular with photographers.

Six colorful statues of Venus, each playing a different sport, have popped up in the Qiantan area and are now a new must-visit photo-taking hotspot in Shanghai.

The statues, created by French artist Laurent Perbos for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, were originally displayed in front of the Assemblée Nationale in Paris. Inspired by the ancient Greek sculpture "Venus de Milo," Perbos decided to give the replicas arms, each holding sporting equipment representing different Olympic events: boxing, basketball, tennis, archery, javelin, and surfing.

Ti Gong

Each statue embodies an Olympic sport.

For the first time in China, the six statues are on display at Taikoo Li Qiantan's central park during the mall's "Let's Art Well" art season, which will run until November 17.

The art season has gathered avant-garde artists from home and abroad, pushing the boundaries of artistic practice through diverse media forms.

Among the many works featured, Wu Ziyang and Mark Ramos' "Future_Forecast," Shi Zheng's video installation "Hovering at the Convergence of Entrances and Exits," and Shanliang's installation "The Zeele Non-human Instrumentality Project" stand out as examples of the infinite possibilities of deep technology and art integration.

Taikoo Li Qiantan has also collaborated with the Museum of Art Pudong and the Qiantan City Music Season to host a variety of events, including art exhibitions, cultural forums, and artistic performances.

Ti Gong

Neon lights in the style of the Venus statues.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
