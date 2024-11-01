'Night Stage Adventure' kicks off in West Bund
A monthlong outdoor music festival at the West Bund along the Huangpu River in Xuhui District, is injecting lively energy into the late autumn season.
The "Night Stag Adventure" urban music season kicked off on Wednesday at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center, a new riverside cultural and commercial hub, and will continue until November 24.
Each week features a unique theme, showcasing cutting-edge musicians, artists, and trendy market brands from across the country, all designed to captivate young music lovers and trendsetters.
This festival is a collaboration between Jägermeister, the German herbal liqueur, and 88rising, a popular music platform for Asian artists.
At the heart of the festival stands a spectacular 16-meter tall stag, echoing Jägermeister's logo. This striking installation has become a new photo hotspot. With three levels of interactive space, the stag invites visitors to step inside and unleash their inner party animal.
In addition, the Gate M West Bund Dream Center will participate in the 11th West Bund Art & Design by showcasing an array of paintings, photographs, sculptures, and installations across the Dream Factory (Building 8), the West Bund Dome art center, and various outdoor public spaces.