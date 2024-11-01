'Night Stage Adventure' kicks off in West Bund

A monthlong outdoor music festival at the West Bund along the Huangpu River in Xuhui District, is injecting lively energy into the late autumn season.

The "Night Stag Adventure" urban music season kicked off on Wednesday at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center, a new riverside cultural and commercial hub, and will continue until November 24.

Each week features a unique theme, showcasing cutting-edge musicians, artists, and trendy market brands from across the country, all designed to captivate young music lovers and trendsetters.