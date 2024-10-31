Feature / Lifestyle

Enter to win a custom foldable camping cup for your adventures!

  21:15 UTC+8, 2024-11-02       0
Test your knowledge, and your friends, about what's going on in the city, the nation, and around the world for a chance to win a prize in our weekly current affairs competition.
Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 34

This week's prize

This week's winners will be entered into a draw to win a foldable outdoor camping tea cup! Six lucky winners will be selected, and each will receive one of the cups.

This custom-made foldable tea cup by City News Service is a lightweight, portable aluminum cup perfect for outdoor adventures.

Designed for the outdoors, this ultra-light aluminum cup is not only portable but also stylish:

  • Elegant edges rolled in premium gray
  • Heat-resistant and durable, keeping its shape even under high temperatures
  • Smooth surface with a sleek, modern look
  • Rounded lip for comfortable sipping
  • Foldable stainless steel handle, making it easy to hang and carry
  • Perfect for adding a bit of style and convenience to your outdoor adventures!

Don't miss out – this is the perfect cup for those who love both form and function!

Click here to start!

The foldable outdoor camping tea cup.

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates. Find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
