French bazaar draws the crowds in Qiantan
A French-style lifestyle bazaar recently concluded at the New Bund Red Lane in Pudong's Qiantan international community, drawing crowds with its vibrant mix of culture, food, and fun.
Transforming the area into a picturesque southern French floral garden, the bazaar featured over 25 popular coffee brands, including Aftertaste, Kuddo Coffee, and Aokka Coffee & Bistro.
Visitors sipped on expertly brewed coffee while enjoying a variety of interactive workshops, such as weaving, creating dried flower arrangements, and crafting handmade soaps using essential oils.
Adding to the lively atmosphere were music performances covering a range of genres, from folk to jazz to pop, creating a festive vibe for everyone to enjoy.
Since its grand opening in September, the New Bund Red Lane has quickly become a buzzworthy spot in Shanghai.
Known for its unique design that brings a vibrant street atmosphere to the city, the complex has hosted a diverse range of activities such as food and urban camping festivals.