Win limited-edition luggage tags and a CIIE badge

Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  14:03 UTC+8, 2024-11-16
Enter our weekly quiz of current events and you could win exclusive City News Service luggage tags or a limited edition CIIE badge.
Win limited-edition luggage tags and a CIIE badge

Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 36

This week's prize

Winners this week will be entered into a draw to win a set of custom City News Service luggage tags plus a custom badge for the 7th China International Import Expo. Each winner will receive one set, with a total of five sets available.

City News Service luggage tags come in four unique designs, each showcasing something iconic about Shanghai's haipai culture – think popular coffee shops, the classic qipao dress, the landmark skyscrapers (Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai Jinmao Tower, and Shanghai Tower), and the iconic sightseeing bus.

As an extra surprise, we're also offering a special custom badge for this year's CIIE. This badge was a hit at the event. If you couldn't make it to CIIE, this badge is the perfect collectible to remember it.

Click here to start.

Win limited-edition luggage tags and a CIIE badge

City News Service luggage tags and CIIE badge.

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in Shanghai, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates. Find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.



