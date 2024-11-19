﻿
'Where's Wally?' exhibition brings joy to Shanghai

The months-long exhibition brings the popular children's character to life and gives fans a chance to search for Wally in scenes recreated from some of his books.
The "Where's Wally? Where's the Joy" exhibition is now open at LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao.

Wally, the iconic traveler in his signature red-and-white striped shirt, red pom-pom hat, and round glasses, has finally returned to the Chinese mainland after a seven-year absence.

The "Where's Wally? Where's the Joy" exhibition, now open at LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao, invites visitors to step into the whimsical world of the beloved children's book series.

First introduced in 1987, Wally – known as Waldo in North America – has been a staple of children's literature for decades. With over 50 million copies sold worldwide and translations in more than 30 languages, the series challenges readers to find Wally hidden in complex, crowded illustrations – puzzles that have captivated generations.

In partnership with Universal Products & Experiences, a division of Universal Parks & Resorts, LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has brought the "Where's Wally?" world to life in an immersive exhibition that runs through February 28, 2025.

Visitors can take part in interactive activities, searching for Wally hidden within recreated scenes from the books. A major highlight of the exhibition is a 6-meter-tall Wally, which sets a new record as the largest Wally figure ever displayed.

'Where's Wally?' exhibition brings joy to Shanghai
Wally is everywhere in the mall.

The mall has also rolled out a series of engaging events including a "Citywide Wally Search" cycling challenge and a "Wally Lookalike" competition, inviting fans to get creative and immerse themselves in the world of Wally.

For those eager to take home a piece of the fun, exclusive Wally-themed merchandise is also available.

Ma Liang, deputy general manager of Shanghai Jingqiao Retail Properties Management Co, said: "Our goal is to offer a variety of cultural experiences. LaLaport isn't just a shopping center. It's a place where visitors can explore different cultural scenes, including those from pop culture."

Since opening in 2021, LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has become a standout in Shanghai's retail scene, known for its impressive array of IP attractions. One of its most iconic features is the 18-meter-tall Freedom Gundam statue – the first of its kind outside Japan.

