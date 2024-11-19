'Where's Wally?' exhibition brings joy to Shanghai

Wally, the iconic traveler in his signature red-and-white striped shirt, red pom-pom hat, and round glasses, has finally returned to the Chinese mainland after a seven-year absence.

The "Where's Wally? Where's the Joy" exhibition, now open at LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao, invites visitors to step into the whimsical world of the beloved children's book series.

First introduced in 1987, Wally – known as Waldo in North America – has been a staple of children's literature for decades. With over 50 million copies sold worldwide and translations in more than 30 languages, the series challenges readers to find Wally hidden in complex, crowded illustrations – puzzles that have captivated generations.

In partnership with Universal Products & Experiences, a division of Universal Parks & Resorts, LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has brought the "Where's Wally?" world to life in an immersive exhibition that runs through February 28, 2025.

Visitors can take part in interactive activities, searching for Wally hidden within recreated scenes from the books. A major highlight of the exhibition is a 6-meter-tall Wally, which sets a new record as the largest Wally figure ever displayed.