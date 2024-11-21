Exclusive preview of LEGOLAND® Shanghai's 8 themed areas

On November 6, during the 7th China International Import Expo, LEGOLAND® Shanghai Resort, the international theme park operated by Merlin Entertainments Ltd, announced its grand opening in the summer of 2025. The resort, located in Fengjing Town, Jinshan District, will be the first LEGOLAND park in China and the 11th worldwide.

Courtesy of LEGOLAND

The resort will feature eight themed lands, they are: LEGO® City

LEGO Castle

LEGO Friends

LEGO Monkie Kid™ (World Premiere)

LEGO NINJAGO®

LEGOLAND Hotel

Brick Street, Bricktopia

LEGOLAND Creative World Within these eight themed areas, there will be over 75 interactive rides and attractions. For example, in the “LEGO® City” area, visitors can enjoy attractions like the Driving School, Junior Driving School, Coast Guard Academy, Rescue Academy, City Train Station, and LEGO City Airport. The LEGO® City area is expansive, and learning to navigate it quickly and safely is an essential skill for all drivers. Children aged 6-13 can learn traffic rules at the Driving School and then drive through the city park. The Junior Driving School, designed for children 3-5, offers a safe and fun way for younger visitors to experience driving.

Courtesy of LEGOLAND

In the Coast Guard Adventure, children become part of a team protecting the coastline. They can drive through the waterways, carefully avoiding obstacles and testing their skills as coast guardians if they are ready to take on the challenge and become coast guardians. At the Rescue Academy, young LEGO firefighters can power the LEGO fire truck to put out flames on a burning building. It is not an easy task and requires close teamwork between children and parents to quickly reach the fire and use water cannons to extinguish the flames. "All aboard! The train is about to depart." The fun continues with a ride on the LEGOLAND Resort Train, offering a scenic journey through the park, and a biplane ride at LEGO City Airport, where you can experience the thrill of flying. Here, children can enjoy tailor-made roller coasters, and after the park opens, you will also experience boat rides blending traditional Chinese culture with Jiangnan water town elements. Exciting performances and entertainment attractions will unleash the imagination and creativity of both children and parents, making it one of the most anticipated theme parks in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Courtesy of LEGOLAND

Transportation: By car: The park is about a one-hour drive from downtown Shanghai and easily accessible from 16 key cities in the Yangtze River Delta, including Suzhou, Hangzhou, Shaoxing, Huzhou, Wuxi and Jiaxing. The area is well-connected by seven major highways, including the Shenjiahu and Shenhai Expressway, offering a convenient travel route for road trip enthusiasts. By public transport: The resort is an 18-minute high-speed train ride from Shanghai Hongqiao to Jinshanbei Railway Station. From there, it's just a 10-minute walk to LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, making it a very accessible destination for visitors.