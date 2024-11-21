Shanghai mall turning up the seasonal sweetness

HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai has turned up the sweetness with its "Dare to Sweet" seasonal event, transforming the mall into a candy lover's dream.

Kicking off on Wednesday and running through January 4, 2025, the event features a stunning display of oversized vintage candy bags that come together to form the dazzling "Sweetheart Waterfall."

The shimmering waterfall cascades down in a swirl of bright candy hues in the mall's atrium, adorned with familiar sweet treats like gummy bears, gingerbread men, and donuts.