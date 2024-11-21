Shanghai mall turning up the seasonal sweetness
HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai has turned up the sweetness with its "Dare to Sweet" seasonal event, transforming the mall into a candy lover's dream.
Kicking off on Wednesday and running through January 4, 2025, the event features a stunning display of oversized vintage candy bags that come together to form the dazzling "Sweetheart Waterfall."
The shimmering waterfall cascades down in a swirl of bright candy hues in the mall's atrium, adorned with familiar sweet treats like gummy bears, gingerbread men, and donuts.
The fun continues with a "Candy Store" pop-up. Exclusive collaborations include a limited-edition dark chocolate box with Venchi and a nostalgic collection with SAINT JOHN, inspired by vintage tin toys. Classic candy brands such as Fujiya, Chupa Chups, and Mentos are also on the shelves.
In addition, live music performances, with special editions featuring swing dance, jazz, and more surprises, will be staged. A winter market will also open on December 20.
The mall has also partnered with the Meta Media Public Art Project, inviting several artists to create a new winter art experience.
It features a giant painting by photographer Elizaveta Porodina and illustrator Long Di, bringing vibrant colors and lively characters to life. Additionally, portraits of world-renowned performance artist Marina Abramović spark a cross-temporal artistic dialogue.
In collaboration with ART021 Contemporary Art Fair and iag Art Center, the mall is presenting the "Young at Heart" exhibition, showcasing works by various artists inspired by "childlike wonder," including paintings, sculptures, and installations.
Sculptor Xu Zhen's installation "Experience – Mickey," featuring Mickey Mouse in an intricate hollowed-out form, is also on display, along with Zhang Yibei's "Body and Tail of Snake."