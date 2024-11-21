﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Shanghai mall turning up the seasonal sweetness

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-11-21       0
HKRI Taikoo Hui launches its "Dare to Sweet" event, making the mall a candy lover's dream featuring oversized vintage candy bags forming a dazzling "Sweetheart Waterfall."
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-11-21       0
Shanghai mall turning up the seasonal sweetness
Ti Gong

A sweet celebration is open at the HKRI Taikoo Hui.

HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai has turned up the sweetness with its "Dare to Sweet" seasonal event, transforming the mall into a candy lover's dream.

Kicking off on Wednesday and running through January 4, 2025, the event features a stunning display of oversized vintage candy bags that come together to form the dazzling "Sweetheart Waterfall."

The shimmering waterfall cascades down in a swirl of bright candy hues in the mall's atrium, adorned with familiar sweet treats like gummy bears, gingerbread men, and donuts.

Directed by Li Qian. Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

The fun continues with a "Candy Store" pop-up. Exclusive collaborations include a limited-edition dark chocolate box with Venchi and a nostalgic collection with SAINT JOHN, inspired by vintage tin toys. Classic candy brands such as Fujiya, Chupa Chups, and Mentos are also on the shelves.

In addition, live music performances, with special editions featuring swing dance, jazz, and more surprises, will be staged. A winter market will also open on December 20.

Shanghai mall turning up the seasonal sweetness
Ti Gong

A giant painting by photographer Elizaveta Porodina and illustrator Long Di

The mall has also partnered with the Meta Media Public Art Project, inviting several artists to create a new winter art experience.

It features a giant painting by photographer Elizaveta Porodina and illustrator Long Di, bringing vibrant colors and lively characters to life. Additionally, portraits of world-renowned performance artist Marina Abramović spark a cross-temporal artistic dialogue.

Shanghai mall turning up the seasonal sweetness
Ti Gong

Xu Zhen's installation "Experience – Mickey"

In collaboration with ART021 Contemporary Art Fair and iag Art Center, the mall is presenting the "Young at Heart" exhibition, showcasing works by various artists inspired by "childlike wonder," including paintings, sculptures, and installations.

Sculptor Xu Zhen's installation "Experience – Mickey," featuring Mickey Mouse in an intricate hollowed-out form, is also on display, along with Zhang Yibei's "Body and Tail of Snake."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
HKRI Taikoo Hui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     