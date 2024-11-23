Century Link Mall is now a dream wonderland

﻿
Century Link Mall, Pudong's iconic shopping destination, has kicked off its holiday season with the grand opening of its "Wonderland of Life" winter art exhibition.
Ti Gong

A moon fountain stands in the outdoor square.

Running through January 5, 2025, the celebration, created in collaboration with renowned illustrator Zhang Wenqi, transforms the mall into a dreamlike wonderland.

Key attractions include a moon fountain surrounded by sparkling stars, symbolizing the magic of the holiday season, and playful installations inspired by amusement parks - featuring a Ferris wheel, carousel, and popcorn stand.

Ti Gong

Installations feature amusement park elements.

Ti Gong

A dream maze

A standout feature is the dream maze, where visitors can explore a maze of pillows adorned with enchanting "dream stories," set to the soothing sounds of nature.

The mall has also partnered with independent art printmaking organization PressMatter for a cozy pop-up shop, "Goodnight, Sweet Dreams," offering more than 500 handpicked items. Throughout the event, visitors can join workshops including woodcut printing, silk-screen printing, and DIY perfume-making.

Additionally, the "Fantasy Sound Music Festival" will return from December 8 to 24, bringing live bands and festive music to the mall, adding to the joyful atmosphere.

Ti Gong

The "Goodnight, Sweet Dreams" pop-up store.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
