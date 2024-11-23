Century Link Mall is now a dream wonderland

Century Link Mall, Pudong's iconic shopping destination, has kicked off its holiday season with the grand opening of its "Wonderland of Life" winter art exhibition.

Running through January 5, 2025, the celebration, created in collaboration with renowned illustrator Zhang Wenqi, transforms the mall into a dreamlike wonderland.

Key attractions include a moon fountain surrounded by sparkling stars, symbolizing the magic of the holiday season, and playful installations inspired by amusement parks - featuring a Ferris wheel, carousel, and popcorn stand.