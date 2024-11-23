Century Link Mall is now a dream wonderland
Century Link Mall, Pudong's iconic shopping destination, has kicked off its holiday season with the grand opening of its "Wonderland of Life" winter art exhibition.
Running through January 5, 2025, the celebration, created in collaboration with renowned illustrator Zhang Wenqi, transforms the mall into a dreamlike wonderland.
Key attractions include a moon fountain surrounded by sparkling stars, symbolizing the magic of the holiday season, and playful installations inspired by amusement parks - featuring a Ferris wheel, carousel, and popcorn stand.
A standout feature is the dream maze, where visitors can explore a maze of pillows adorned with enchanting "dream stories," set to the soothing sounds of nature.
The mall has also partnered with independent art printmaking organization PressMatter for a cozy pop-up shop, "Goodnight, Sweet Dreams," offering more than 500 handpicked items. Throughout the event, visitors can join workshops including woodcut printing, silk-screen printing, and DIY perfume-making.
Additionally, the "Fantasy Sound Music Festival" will return from December 8 to 24, bringing live bands and festive music to the mall, adding to the joyful atmosphere.