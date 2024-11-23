﻿
The Kerry Parkside in Huamu is spreading holiday cheer with the launch of "The Enchanted Stocking Factory," a 40-day festive experience.
Ti Gong

People celebrate the launch of "The Enchanted Stocking Factory."

The Kerry Parkside in Shanghai's international community of Huamu is spreading holiday cheer with the launch of "The Enchanted Stocking Factory," a 40-day festive experience filled with magic, creativity, and surprises.

Inspired by "Wish-Filled Stockings" and "WOW Elves," the event features interactive installations, live performances, creative workshops, and exclusive holiday gifts.

A standout attraction is the giant "Elf Apartment" in the outdoor plaza, a popular photo spot, alongside special performances at the "Elf Office" and handmade creations displayed at the "Elf Workshop."

The event also includes nearly 20 holiday-themed activities, such as eco-friendly flea markets and family workshops by the mall's KKIDS community, and jump rope contests and DIY workshops by KINETIC community.

Magic and creativity at Kerry Parkside mall
Ti Gong

The WOW elf.

