Magic and creativity at Kerry Parkside mall

The Kerry Parkside in Shanghai's international community of Huamu is spreading holiday cheer with the launch of "The Enchanted Stocking Factory," a 40-day festive experience filled with magic, creativity, and surprises.

Inspired by "Wish-Filled Stockings" and "WOW Elves," the event features interactive installations, live performances, creative workshops, and exclusive holiday gifts.

A standout attraction is the giant "Elf Apartment" in the outdoor plaza, a popular photo spot, alongside special performances at the "Elf Office" and handmade creations displayed at the "Elf Workshop."

The event also includes nearly 20 holiday-themed activities, such as eco-friendly flea markets and family workshops by the mall's KKIDS community, and jump rope contests and DIY workshops by KINETIC community.