Experience the French art of living in a traditional shikumen

The Art de Vivre à la Française exhibition in one of Zhangyuan Garden's shikumen complexes showcases the French art of living.

Experience the feeling of a Parisian home at Art de Vivre à la Française at Zhangyuan Garden. The exhibition, co-hosted by Business France and Zhangyuan, runs until December 1 and highlights the French art of living within one of Shanghai's most magnificently preserved shikumen (stone-gate) complexes, which dates back over 140 years.

Ti Gong

The exhibition, curated by Romain Poirier of French House, turns traditional shikumen spaces, like tianjing (天井), or courtyards, into immersive representations of the French lifestyle. A total of 20 high-end French brands, including Lalique, Ligne Roset, Carven and Capdeco, are featured, with a carefully curated assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, fashion jewelry and more.

Ti Gong

A highlight is the bonded display and sale of exclusive Jules Pansu works, which is the first time a French brand has gone on bonded sale in Zhangyuan. "Art de Vivre à la Française" has toured cities such as Tokyo, Berlin, New York and Singapore. The Shanghai trip is part of the 60th-anniversary festivities for Sino-French diplomatic relations and marks the exhibition's first appearance at a historic building complex in downtown Shanghai.

Ti Gong