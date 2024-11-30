Suhewan MIXC World is 'knot' to be missed

Serving as a striking backdrop for the festivities is the "Fortune Ice Flower Knot," an oversized art installation inspired by traditional Chinese knots symbolizing good fortune and the delicate beauty of winter's icy blooms.

Through December 1, the outdoor sunken square is a snow-kissed spectacle every half hour from 5pm to 10pm, opening the mall's two-month winter celebration Now Gather for Fortune."

Suzhou Creek is transforming into a dreamy winter escape as artificial snowflakes fall over riverside cultural and commercial hotspot, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World.

The magic extends beyond the snow with large-scale knot installations adorning pedestrian bridges, plazas, and stairways – offering plenty of Instagram-worthy moments throughout the outdoor spaces.

From December 6 to 15, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World will team up with youth culture brand NEED! to host Suhe Market, a vibrant pop-up featuring 120 vendors from across China. The market will offer a curated mix of cutting-edge fashion, lifestyle goods, and local artistry. Every Saturday, Pioneer DJ will offer free DJ lessons.

In late December, the avant-garde theater troupe CIE Wulong will bring its winter-themed performances to the space, including signature stilt shows like "Winter is Coming" and "The Ode to Autumn," alongside the debut of an exciting new production.