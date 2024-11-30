﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Suhewan MIXC World is 'knot' to be missed

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:12 UTC+8, 2024-11-30       0
Suzhou Creek is transforming into a dreamy winter escape as artificial snowflakes fall over riverside cultural and commercial hotspot, Suhewan MIXC World.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:12 UTC+8, 2024-11-30       0

Shot by Li Qian. Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

Suzhou Creek is transforming into a dreamy winter escape as artificial snowflakes fall over riverside cultural and commercial hotspot, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World.

Through December 1, the outdoor sunken square is a snow-kissed spectacle every half hour from 5pm to 10pm, opening the mall's two-month winter celebration Now Gather for Fortune."

Serving as a striking backdrop for the festivities is the "Fortune Ice Flower Knot," an oversized art installation inspired by traditional Chinese knots symbolizing good fortune and the delicate beauty of winter's icy blooms.

Suhewan MIXC World is 'knot' to be missed
Ti Gong

Visitors take photos with the "Fortune Ice Flower Knot" while artificial snow falls.

The magic extends beyond the snow with large-scale knot installations adorning pedestrian bridges, plazas, and stairways – offering plenty of Instagram-worthy moments throughout the outdoor spaces.

From December 6 to 15, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World will team up with youth culture brand NEED! to host Suhe Market, a vibrant pop-up featuring 120 vendors from across China. The market will offer a curated mix of cutting-edge fashion, lifestyle goods, and local artistry. Every Saturday, Pioneer DJ will offer free DJ lessons.

In late December, the avant-garde theater troupe CIE Wulong will bring its winter-themed performances to the space, including signature stilt shows like "Winter is Coming" and "The Ode to Autumn," alongside the debut of an exciting new production.

Suhewan MIXC World is 'knot' to be missed
Ti Gong

Huge "knot" installations on pedestrian bridges with the backdrop of the city's stunning skyline.

Suhewan MIXC World is 'knot' to be missed
Ti Gong

Stairs adored with "knot" installations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     