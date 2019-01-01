﻿
Step into Japan through supermarket APIO in Shanghai

APIO brings an authentic Japanese shopping experience to Shanghai with its premium products, fresh foods, and meticulously curated offerings.
For those looking for a taste of Japan in Shanghai, APIO isn’t just a supermarket — it’s a vibrant showcase of Japanese culture, flavors, and lifestyle.

APIO, the latest lifestyle supermarket in Shanghai, brings a serious dose of Japanese flavor to the city, spread out over 2,000 square meters. As part of the APITA family, APIO offers another Japanese-backed brand shopping experience.

The name APIO carries a deeper meaning than you might expect. "Api" is taken from the Italian word for "peak," symbolizing the supermarket's commitment to quality, while the "o" stands for "one," representing uniqueness. With these high standards, meticulous Japanese-style management, and a clear pursuit of excellence, APIO is quickly becoming a must-visit for anyone into Japanese products.

Product Selection

APIO boasts an impressive selection of more than 15,000 high-quality items across a variety of categories. From fresh meats and seafood to ready-to-eat foods, dairy, fruits, frozen goods, beverages, and alcohol, this place has everything you need to recreate the flavors of Japan right here in Shanghai. Every evening, they roll out discount events on imported snacks, fruits, veggies, bento boxes, sashimi, and Japanese snacks. If you're a fan of Japanese cuisine, this place is basically your version of paradise.

Deli & Fresh Foods

The deli section is a serious highlight at APIO, and it’s where you'll find freshly prepared gourmet foods that you can mix and match to create your own “Michelin-level” meal. This is by far the most popular spot in the store, with a wide variety of offerings from roasted chicken wings and fresh sashimi to Japanese bento and sandwich combos. It's hard to resist the sushi platters, bento boxes, and ramen dishes they have on display.

In the meat section, APIO offers premium cuts, pre-sliced for convenience, whether you’re looking for hotpot slices or BBQ cuts. They even provide helpful cooking tips like "How to Grill a Steak" and breakdowns of common steak cuts, which is great for anyone looking to up their cooking game at home.

Fresh sashimi is available in-store.

Drinks & Alcohol

APIO's beverage section doesn’t disappoint. Stocked with a solid selection of Japanese sake, red and white wines, and various other drinks, it's a go-to for drink enthusiasts. Whether you’re in the mood for something traditional or trying out a new Japanese beverage, you’ll have plenty of options to explore.

Ice Cream & Fresh Food

Much like its sibling APITA, APIO’s ice cream section is packed with imported varieties and frequent promotions, including some hard-to-find favorites. The fresh food area features Australian Wagyu M8, sushi-grade grilling beef, and a wide array of seafood. Whether you're planning a full Japanese feast or just grabbing a quick meal, the ready-to-eat section has you covered with bento boxes, tempura, sushi, yakitori, and fried skewers.

Delicious ice creams are on offer.

Rest Area

Conveniently located near the exit, APIO has a rest area where you can unwind after a shopping spree. If you went too crazy after payday, it's a nice little spot to start unpacking your haul and enjoy some of your Japanese treats right on the spot.

If you go：

Address: B1, 212 Yaoti Rd 耀体路212号 地下一层

Opening hours: 8am-10 pm

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

