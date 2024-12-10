Winter celebrations add warmth in chilly months

Head on out to Jing'an Kerry Center's "Forest Dream Town" or check out Taikoo Li Qiantan's "Let's Cherish Well" event and enjoy all that the season has to offer.

Ti Gong

As the chill of winter settles in, Shanghai is embracing the season with a wave of festive celebrations, each offering a blend of art, culture, and holiday magic. At the heart of the festivities is the recently unveiled "Forest Dream Town" at Jing'an Kerry Center, part of the mall's seasonal "Unwrap Your Wonders" winter celebration. Running until January 1, 2025, this whimsical market is a temporary holiday escape.

Ti Gong

The space has been transformed into a dreamlike forest world and filled with quirky animal characters and charming woodland huts. Over 20 brands from gourmet food and floral arrangements to pet accessories and cultural creations fill the market. It also features live band performances, bear mascot parades, and a variety of DIY workshops.

Ti Gong

Taikoo Li Qiantan has launched an immersive winter celebration, "Let's Cherish Well," a chic fusion of art, light, and music that promises to bring warmth to the colder months. Running through February 16, 2025, this event is a collaboration between Taikoo Li Qiantan and several influential cultural figures including Fankiki Digital Studio and Fn Media Lab, offering an interactive journey inspired by the themes of "light" and "warmth." The centerpiece is "Cheer Cheer", a stunning interactive light installation by Fankiki Digital Studio that lights up Yuemu Bridge with a dazzling display. Visitors can light up the piece themselves and make a wish, imbuing the artwork with their own energy. This service will be live on the mall's mini-program next week.

Ti Gong