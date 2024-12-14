﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Where to find a Christmas tree in Shanghai?

﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-12-14       0
December is that time of year when everything feels festive! A common question is: where can you find a Christmas tree in Shanghai? Let's explore the options in this episode!
﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-12-14       0

December is that time of year when everything feels festive! A common question is: where can you find a Christmas tree in Shanghai? Let's explore the options in this episode!

Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

The first option that comes to mind is Taobao, where you can find a variety of artificial trees. While real trees offer a natural scent, artificial ones are reusable and low-maintenance. We'll head to the Hongqiao Flower market to pick the most beautiful real tree! Don't forget to bargain! Prices range from 100 to 1000 yuan, and you can also find decorations at the market.

Here's a quick guide to choosing the perfect Christmas tree:

Freshness Check: Gently pull on the needles. Fresh needles should be flexible and not fall off easily.

Color and Scent: Look for a vibrant green color and a fragrant scent.

Shape and Branches: Choose a tree with a symmetrical shape and full branches. Ensure there are no large gaps and that the branches are strong enough to hold ornaments.

Trunk Straightness: Check the trunk for straightness to fit easily into a stand.

Where to find a Christmas tree in Shanghai?
Hu Jun / SHINE

Once you've chosen your tree, it's time to decorate! Start with a theme in mind–traditional, modern, or something unique. Get inspiration from platforms like Redbook, Pinterest, or Instagram. Consider themes like Winter Wonderland, Rustic Charm, or even a Victorian-themed Christmas, as I did.

For a Victorian-themed tree, gather:

  • Lace and Velvet Ribbons
  • Handmade Ornaments (Paper/Fabric)
  • Tinsel
  • Antique-Looking Baubles
  • Feathers and Bows
  • A Tree Topper (Angel or Star)

The key is to enjoy the process. Invite friends for a decorating party or savor the experience on your own with a Christmas playlist. Take care and happy upcoming holidays!

Where to find a Christmas tree in Shanghai?
Hu Jun / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     