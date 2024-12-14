Where to find a Christmas tree in Shanghai?

December is that time of year when everything feels festive! A common question is: where can you find a Christmas tree in Shanghai? Let's explore the options in this episode!

The first option that comes to mind is Taobao, where you can find a variety of artificial trees. While real trees offer a natural scent, artificial ones are reusable and low-maintenance. We'll head to the Hongqiao Flower market to pick the most beautiful real tree! Don't forget to bargain! Prices range from 100 to 1000 yuan, and you can also find decorations at the market.

Here's a quick guide to choosing the perfect Christmas tree:

Freshness Check: Gently pull on the needles. Fresh needles should be flexible and not fall off easily.

Color and Scent: Look for a vibrant green color and a fragrant scent.

Shape and Branches: Choose a tree with a symmetrical shape and full branches. Ensure there are no large gaps and that the branches are strong enough to hold ornaments.

Trunk Straightness: Check the trunk for straightness to fit easily into a stand.