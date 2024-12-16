﻿
Meet Mr Blue and Mr Rose at Crystal Plus mall

Characters created by French artist Philippe Katerine arrive in Shanghai to add a playful touch to the festive season and celebrate transformation of the former Crystal Galleria.
Ti Gong

Mr Blue stands in front of a mini Eiffel Tower.

Two endearing characters – one blue and one pink – created by French artist Philippe Katerine, have arrived in Shanghai, adding a playful touch to the festive season in the city center of Jing'ansi.

To celebrate the opening of Crystal Plus mall, the artist unveiled his latest creation, Mr Blue, inspired by his 2024 Paris Olympic performance, alongside the globally beloved Mr Rose.

"Mr Blue is a symbol of peace – a blue angel," he said. "Though a bit quirky and imperfect, Mr Blue and Mr Rose are irresistibly lovable. They represent the idea of 'adorableism' – dreaming of a world filled with love and peace, much like each of us."

Provided by Crystal Plus.

French artist Philippe Katerine introduces Mr Blue and Mr Rose.

Standing at the entrance of the mall on Changde Road is an 8-meter-tall Mr Blue, adorned with bright red berries, flanked by an equally towering Mr Rose. At the Yuyuan Road entrance, another 6-meter-high Mr Blue extends a welcoming gesture.

Inside the mall's atrium, visitors are greeted by a giant slide surrounded by playful figures of Mr Rose in various whimsical shapes.

The exhibition, organized in collaboration with Paris-based Erni Creative, will run until February 16 next year, marking the start of Crystal Plus's transformation under the theme "Lovable Always."

Ti Gong

Mr Rose welcomes visitors in front of a giant slide.

Crystal Plus, at 68 Yuyuan Road, is the newly revitalized version of the former Crystal Galleria.

The revamped mall now features 155 brands, including 71 first stores, such as Mangoway's national debut, Coca-Cola's first retail space for its fashion collections in Shanghai, and MEDM's first appearance in Jing'an. There are also flagship stores of X11 and Huawei.

Provided by Crystal Plus.

Crystal Plus is the newly revitalized version of the former Crystal Galleria.

Minisoland, a new cultural concept store under the Miniso brand, will open at the mall next year, offering exclusive products and personalized designs.

For visitors seeking a more relaxed lifestyle, the mall also introduces "low-pressure" experiences, such as 247fitness, Hong Kong's largest gym chain, which has opened its first Shanghai location with 24-hour service. While Fatfa Pet Care is offering pet daycare service, catering to the growing needs of pet owners in the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Huawei
﻿
