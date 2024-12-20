﻿
Escape winter's chill and relax in the warmth of hot springs

Discover the best hot spring destinations not far from Shanghai and indulge in a peaceful winter retreat combining nature, wellness, and relaxation.
Is there anything more relaxing in winter than a soothing hot spring soak? Picture this: warm, steamy waters melting away the chill, laughter with friends or family, and the perfect excuse to indulge in some much-needed self-care. Ready to dive in? Here are a few spots near Shanghai that are sure to upgrade your weekend plans.

Yunlanwan Hotspring Resort

Just a 15-minute drive from Yue Li in Jiashan, Yunlanwan Hotspring Resort is the ultimate getaway, spanning over 866,666 square meters with nine themed zones and 60 indoor and outdoor pools.

It's one of the rare authentic hot spring destinations in the Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Shanghai area.

From outdoor garden hot springs to German hydrotherapy zones and a child-friendly water play area, there’s something for everyone. Unique experiences like bubble baths, volcanic mud baths, milk baths, and even hot pot baths make it well worth a visit.

This hot spring originates from the Jiare No. 2 Well, drilled in 2008 under the Ministry of Land and Resources. It was the first authentic hot spring discovered in the Hangzhou-Jiaxing-Huzhou Plain. Its water emerges at around 42°C, and it's packed with minerals and trace elements. The metasilicic acid content is 2.1 times the national standard, making it a "natural beauty soap" with skincare benefits. It’s even recognized as China’s first official "beauty hot spring."

The indoor swimming pool is perfect for escaping the sun, complete with water slides, sprinklers, and a ball pit to keep the little ones entertained.

On the second floor, you’ll find a game room, fitness center, and sound therapy room for a well-rounded family experience.

Head to the third floor to discover a breathtaking 600-square-meter infinity pool. The pool features a mirror-like surface, making it ideal for snapping photos and soaking in the views. Enjoy unlimited fruit, drinks, and ice cream while you relax.

Tel：0573-84776666

Opening hours：Noon-10pm（Last entry at 9pm）

Address：883 Hot Spring Avenue, Dayun Town, Jiashan County, Jiaxing City 嘉兴市嘉善县大云温泉大道883号

Ti Gong

The infinity pool at Yunlanwan Hotspring Resort.

Blossom House Yangshan Wuxi

Just a 30-minute high-speed train ride or a 1-hour drive from Shanghai, you'll find yourself in Wuxi, home to a dormant volcano that provides natural hot springs. A soak in these volcanic hot springs is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Blossom House, a well-loved boutique hotel brand, offers unique charm at each location. Its Yangshan Wuxi location is the perfect winter retreat for a hot spring getaway.

Located at the foot of Yangshan Mountain by beautiful Taihu Lake, Peach Blossom Island is famous for its volcanic landscapes, sprawling peach orchards, centuries-old temples, and historic academies.

This hotel brings the 1,300-meter-deep volcanic hot springs right to your doorstep, featuring its own standalone hot spring house. The two-storey building features separate male and female baths in traditional Japanese style (open from 6pm to 10pm, and remember to bring your own swimwear).

With a prime location offering stunning views of Yangshan Mountain, each pool is surrounded by Japanese-style gardens, allowing you to soak in the warmth while taking in the tranquil beauty of the outdoor scenery through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Tel：510-66666888

Opening hours：6pm-10pm

Address: 68 Taoyuan Rd S., Yangshan Town, Huishan District, Wuxi. 无锡惠山区阳山镇桃源南路68号

Ti Gong

Come and unwind in the soothing volcanic hot springs.

Ti Gong

The view features a beautiful Japanese garden landscape.

Ming Resort & Spa

Tucked away at the foot of The Mr Andreessen in Yuyao’s Lubu Town, Ming Resort & Spa is the perfect retreat for those seeking tranquility and charm.

Surrounded by lush tea fields, serene courtyards, and rolling hills, it feels like stepping into another world. Conveniently located just 5 kilometers from the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway and 17 kilometers from Yuyao North Railway Station, this resort combines accessibility with natural beauty.

With a total construction area of 68,000 square meters, the resort’s Ming and Qing Dynasty-inspired architecture sets the tone for a cultural and scenic getaway.

From black-tile rooftops and expansive courtyards to the breathtaking mountain views, everything here exudes elegance. Inside, the lobby features towering bronze columns, stunning Ming-era murals, and a minimalist design that blends tradition with sophistication.

The highlight here is undoubtedly the hot springs. With over 40 outdoor pools to choose from, you can soak in mineral-rich waters while enjoying panoramic mountain views. The carefully landscaped surroundings ensure plenty of privacy, making it an intimate experience.

The natural hot springs are sourced from more than 2,500 meters underground, with surface temperatures around 42°C and deep springs reaching over 70°C.

Rich in minerals like fluoride, iron, and metasilicic acid, the water is gentle, clear, and perfect for relaxation and skin nourishment.

Choose from specialty pools featuring flower petals, herbal blends, and hydrotherapy treatments. Families can enjoy playful fish therapy and spa pools, while private VIP hot spring rooms offer a more exclusive retreat.

Tel：0574-28840705

Opening hours：1pm-10pm（Last entry at 9:30pm）

Address: 8 Wenquan Rd, Lubu Town, Yuyao City, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province 浙江省宁波市余姚市陆埠镇温泉路8号

Ti Gong

The cucumber hot spring pool.

Yangshan Hot Spring Resort

Looking for a tranquil getaway? Yangshan Hot Spring Resort, Jiangsu’s first 4A-rated hot spring retreat, has you covered.

This eco-friendly retreat offers a rejuvenating escape into nature with its natural green hot spring baths sourced directly from Suzhou’s underground geothermal waters.

The hot spring water here comes from 1,300 meters underground, staying at a soothing 42°C all year round. Packed with skin-loving minerals like fluoride, sulfur, boron, and metasilicic acid, it’s perfect for relaxing your body and rejuvenating your skin.

The outdoor hot springs offer 28 themed pools, including stone therapy baths, floral pools, herbal soak tubs, fish therapy pools, saltwater float pools, and volcanic mud baths. With scenic views and cozy relaxation areas, it’s the ultimate spot to unwind and soak in nature’s bliss.

The highlights here include the "Dead Sea float" and "volcanic mud bath."

In the Dead Sea Float experience, you simply lie back and let your body float on the water. The high mineral content of the bath salts helps relax your nerves and calm your mind. Just 30 minutes in this magical float is said to be equivalent to 15 minutes of deep sleep. The float also aids in detoxifying intercellular fluids, improving blood and lymph circulation, regenerating body cells, and leaving your skin silky smooth, supple, and radiant. It’s especially beneficial for conditions like skin inflammation and arthritis.

Ti Gong

The Dead Sea float experience.

The volcanic mud, sourced from 300 meters underground, is pure and free from pollutants. Rich in dozens of trace elements that are beneficial to the body, the mud is warmed to a soothing 40°C, providing a comfortably heated sensation as it coats your skin.

And if that’s not enough, enjoy a complimentary fish therapy session to complete your relaxation journey.

Tel：0512-66676777

Opening hours：Weekdays: 1pm–10pm, weekends & holidays: Noon–11pm

Address：999 Yangshan Ring Rd, Suzhou New District, Jiangsu Province 江苏省苏州市高新区阳山环路999号

Ti Gong

A hot spring pool at Yangshan Hot Spring Resort.

Ninghai Forest Hot Springs

Located in the heart of nature, Ninghai Forest Hot Springs is a hidden gem in Nanxi Village, Ninghai County. Surrounded by lush mountains and babbling streams, it’s the ideal getaway for those looking to unwind and reconnect with nature. As a 4A-rated tourist destination, this place is the ultimate retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Discovered in 1958, Ninghai Forest Hot Springs is one of China’s most prized hot springs. The water, naturally sourced from deep underground, flows at 49.5°C, with over 8,000 cubic meters of water emerging each day.

Rich in over 20 minerals and trace elements like radon, lithium, and fluoride, the water is not only soothing but also packed with health benefits. With a metasilicic acid content of 67.2 mg/l, the spring water is known for its therapeutic properties.

Tel：0574-65260590

Opening hours：1pm–9:30pm (Last entry at 8:30pm)

Address：Nanxi Village, Shenquan Town, Ninghai County, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province 浙江省宁波市宁海县南溪村

Ti Gong

The hot spring pool at Ninghai Forest Hot Springs.

