﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

ICYMI 41: Win a last chance to experience The Great Art of Dunhuang

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  23:20 UTC+8, 2024-12-20       0
Now on at the the China Art Museum in Pudong New Area, The Great Art of Dunhuang exhibition has been met with glowing reviews and an enthusiastic public response since it opened.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  23:20 UTC+8, 2024-12-20       0
ICYMI 41: Win a last chance to experience The Great Art of Dunhuang

Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 41

This Week's Prize

Now on display at the China Art Museum in Pudong New Area, The Great Art of Dunhuang exhibition has garnered glowing reviews and an enthusiastic public response since its opening. Due to popular demand, the exhibition has been extended until January 3, 2025 – giving you more time to experience this cultural masterpiece!

This Week's Giveaway:

Enter our draw for a chance to win tickets to The Great Art of Dunhuang exhibition – your final opportunity to enjoy this exclusive prize!

Prize Details:

Each winner will receive two tickets.

A total of 10 lucky winners will be selected.

Tickets are valued at 98 yuan (US$13.90) per adult.

This exhibition is a highlight of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival and represents the largest-ever showcase of Dunhuang's cultural and artistic treasures in Shanghai.

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am-6pm (last entry at 5 pm)

Closed on Mondays (except public holidays)

For more information about the exhibition, check here: Exhibition brings ancient Dunhuang culture, and artifacts to Shanghai

Click here to start!

ICYMI 41: Win a last chance to experience The Great Art of Dunhuang

A girl captures the moment.

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Pudong New Area
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Pudong
China Art Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     