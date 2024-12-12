ICYMI 41: Win a last chance to experience The Great Art of Dunhuang

Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

ICYMI: Week 41

This Week's Prize

Now on display at the China Art Museum in Pudong New Area, The Great Art of Dunhuang exhibition has garnered glowing reviews and an enthusiastic public response since its opening. Due to popular demand, the exhibition has been extended until January 3, 2025 – giving you more time to experience this cultural masterpiece!

This Week's Giveaway:

Enter our draw for a chance to win tickets to The Great Art of Dunhuang exhibition – your final opportunity to enjoy this exclusive prize!

Prize Details:

Each winner will receive two tickets.

A total of 10 lucky winners will be selected.

Tickets are valued at 98 yuan (US$13.90) per adult.

This exhibition is a highlight of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival and represents the largest-ever showcase of Dunhuang's cultural and artistic treasures in Shanghai.

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am-6pm (last entry at 5 pm)

Closed on Mondays (except public holidays)

For more information about the exhibition, check here: Exhibition brings ancient Dunhuang culture, and artifacts to Shanghai

