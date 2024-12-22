﻿
West Bund winter carnival is sure to amaze

Shanghai's West Bund has launched its Fantasy Waterfront Carnival, a two-month extravaganza featuring a waterfront market, ice rink, live music, and parades.
West Bund winter carnival is sure to amaze
Ti Gong

The Gate M West Bund Dream Center is illuminated.

Shanghai's West Bund has launched its Fantasy Waterfront Carnival, a two-month extravaganza featuring a waterfront market, ice rink, live music, and parades, offering a festive end to the year.

The Gate M West Bund Dream Center, a former cement factory turned landmark, is illuminated each evening by nearly 1,000 dazzling lights, casting a magical glow along the 800-meter riverside promenade. The lights create a dreamy atmosphere, reminiscent of snowflakes gently falling onto a starry river.

Adding to the magic, Brass Band, China's iconic jazz brass ensemble, leads a lively parade along the waterfront, with musical performances and float parades scheduled for December 24-25 and December 31, from 7pm to 8pm.

Ti Gong

A music performance.

Also opening is the Bow Market, a fairy-tale-inspired waterfront market showcasing more than 60 diverse brands from both local and international designers. Visitors can enjoy classic carnival games like ring toss and bean bag toss. The market runs until January 1, 2025, with a break on December 26 and Mondays.

For winter fun, Shanghai's first outdoor riverside ice rink has become a must-visit destination. Spanning more than 1,000 square meters and offering views of the Huangpu River, the rink is open until February 28, 2025. DJ performances will liven up the ice on December 24-25 and December 28-31.

Ti Gong

Children have fun on the ice.

The Dream Center is also home to the newly opened Mahua Triangle Theater, where Mahua Fun Age, China's leading comedy troupe, is performing "The Hustle Dinner" with Shanghai dialect dialogues for an immersive experience.

Additionally, on December 24, UrCove by Hyatt, inspired by Piet Mondrian's art, will begin its trial operations.

Ti Gong

The Mahua Triangle Theater.

