Feature / Lifestyle

Changning Art Park celebrates holiday season

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-24       0
With an exhibition featuring the whimsical character Coron and festive installations, the commercial plaza has become a hot spot for those looking for a little fun as they shop.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-24       0
Changning Art Park celebrates holiday season
Ti Gong

Start a magical journey with Coron.

Thai artist Phatchara Thanasinanan's whimsical art character Coron has made her China debut in Shanghai, bringing a magical escape from the cold and infusing the city with playfulness.

Born in an ice cream shop, Coron is a unique girl with hair that changes colors like melting ice cream that symbolizes freedom. Always smiling, she represents the power of positivity to overcome any challenge.

Set at Changning Art Park commercial plaza in Hongqiao, the exhibition transforms the space into a fairytale winter wonderland. Visitors can explore larger-than-life installations inspired by romantic gifts, gingerbread houses, and snowy towns.

Changning Art Park celebrates holiday season
Ti Gong

Coron and her friend "Cheer-Up Duck."

For the upcoming New Year, the plaza has added festive installations.

The entrance is adorned with a giant bow, wrapping the mall in a festive gift box. The outdoor plaza features a "Lucky Time Clock Tower" a gingerbread cookie house, and a snowball fight scene, with Coron and her friend "Cheer-Up Duck" spreading holiday vibes throughout.

In addition, the Art Park Market returns every weekend through January 5, 2025, offering handmade goods, live music, and local artisan creations.

Since its opening in late 2021, Changning Art Park has quickly become one of Shanghai's cultural hotspots, blending digital art with commerce. Recent highlights include immersive 3D light shows and interactive art installations, making it a dynamic destination year-round.

Changning Art Park celebrates holiday season
Ti Gong

Art Park Market

If you go:

Date: Through January 5, 2025

Venue: Changning Art Park

Address: 377 Songhong Rd.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Changning
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     