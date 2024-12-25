Changning Art Park celebrates holiday season

Thai artist Phatchara Thanasinanan's whimsical art character Coron has made her China debut in Shanghai, bringing a magical escape from the cold and infusing the city with playfulness.

Born in an ice cream shop, Coron is a unique girl with hair that changes colors like melting ice cream that symbolizes freedom. Always smiling, she represents the power of positivity to overcome any challenge.

Set at Changning Art Park commercial plaza in Hongqiao, the exhibition transforms the space into a fairytale winter wonderland. Visitors can explore larger-than-life installations inspired by romantic gifts, gingerbread houses, and snowy towns.