Changning Art Park celebrates holiday season
Thai artist Phatchara Thanasinanan's whimsical art character Coron has made her China debut in Shanghai, bringing a magical escape from the cold and infusing the city with playfulness.
Born in an ice cream shop, Coron is a unique girl with hair that changes colors like melting ice cream that symbolizes freedom. Always smiling, she represents the power of positivity to overcome any challenge.
Set at Changning Art Park commercial plaza in Hongqiao, the exhibition transforms the space into a fairytale winter wonderland. Visitors can explore larger-than-life installations inspired by romantic gifts, gingerbread houses, and snowy towns.
For the upcoming New Year, the plaza has added festive installations.
The entrance is adorned with a giant bow, wrapping the mall in a festive gift box. The outdoor plaza features a "Lucky Time Clock Tower" a gingerbread cookie house, and a snowball fight scene, with Coron and her friend "Cheer-Up Duck" spreading holiday vibes throughout.
In addition, the Art Park Market returns every weekend through January 5, 2025, offering handmade goods, live music, and local artisan creations.
Since its opening in late 2021, Changning Art Park has quickly become one of Shanghai's cultural hotspots, blending digital art with commerce. Recent highlights include immersive 3D light shows and interactive art installations, making it a dynamic destination year-round.
If you go:
Date: Through January 5, 2025
Venue: Changning Art Park
Address: 377 Songhong Rd.