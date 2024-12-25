Shanghai's ultimate New Year celebration lineup!

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style with the city's New Year's Day events, from dazzling fireworks to lively parties and serene sunrise moments there's something for everyone.

The countdown to 2025 has begun! As we say goodbye to 2024 and welcome a brand-new year, who do you want by your side, and how do you plan to celebrate? Will it be watching a dazzling fireworks show? Catching some live music? Hitting up a wild party? Dancing by a bonfire? Or something totally different? If you're still figuring it out, don't worry – we've got you covered. Check out these epic New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events happening right here in Shanghai! Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park Ocean Dreams New Year Party Celebrate the New Year in style at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park! From December 28 to January 1, the night sessions are back, packed with unforgettable experiences: Orca Singalong: Ring in 2025 with the orca family! Sing your heart out as you welcome the first dawn of the new year. Bonfire Party: Dance and party around a roaring bonfire – it's the perfect way to ignite your excitement for the year ahead. Northern Lights at Polar Town: Dreaming of snow and auroras? Experience the romance of snow and auroras – Polar Town brings the ultimate New Year vibes to life! More Fun: An electric music festival, a full-moon party for Shanghai's second-generation penguins, and the Starlight Party to add a touch of winter romance. Address: 166 Yinfei Rd 银飞路166号

Ti Gong

Shanghai Disney Resort Winter Magic at Disney Winter magic returns to the Shanghai Disney Resort with the Disney Winter Frostival! Running through February 21, 2025, this festive celebration is packed with seasonal cheer, featuring unforgettable winter-themed activities for New Year's Eve, Lunar New Year, and beyond. New Year Spectacle: On December 31 and January 1, catch the stunning Castle Projection Show to say farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 with Disney magic! Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd 黄赵路310号

Ti Gong

Shanghai Happy Valley Epic Light Shows & Fireworks Shanghai Happy Valley is turning up the New Year vibe with three captivating drone light shows and spectacular fireworks! Drone Light Shows: Watch mesmerizing displays on December 24, 25, and January 1. Fireworks Extravaganza: Don't miss the spectacular shows on December 31 and every night during the Chinese New Year (January 29 to February 3). Water Show: Created by the renowned international effects team ECA2, this 18-minute spectacle, inspired by Chinese mythology ("Heaven and Earth in Prehistoric Times, The Eternal Sword"), blends sound, light, and visuals into a multi-dimensional experience. The show seamlessly transitions between water and film, delivering an epic nightly journey through time and space. Address: 888 Linhu Rd 林湖路888号

Ti Gong

Longhua Temple New Year's Bell Ringing Celebration Get ready to ring in the New Year with a unique blend of tradition and modern excitement at the Longhua Temple Bell Ringing Ceremony. This year, visitors from both China and abroad, including local students, are invited to join the celebration and experience Xuhui's vibrant New Year festivities. Expect new experiences, vibrant scenes, and a chance to immerse yourself in Shanghai's timeless charm. Event Time: December 31, 2024 – January 1, 2025 Reservation Time: December 26, 2024, 4pm Free Reservations: 4,000 tickets available Address: 2853 Longhua Rd 龙华路2853号

Ti Gong

Jade Buddha Temple 2025 New Year's Eve Blessing Ceremony Ring in 2025 with peace and positivity at the Jade Buddha Temple's New Year's Eve Blessing Ceremony. Experience a serene and spiritual celebration from 8:30pm on December 31, 2024, to 12:30am on January 1, 2025. Avenue: Jade Buddha Temple To ensure the safety and smooth flow of visitors, the ceremony will require online reservations, with four-time slots available and 2,500 spots per session. How to Reserve: Via the Jade Buddha Temple's official WeChat account. Address: 170 An'yuan Rd 安远路170号

CFP

2025 Yu Garden Lantern Festival Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Yu Garden Lantern Festival with the theme "The Beauty of All Things, The Wonder of All Creatures." Inspired by the mythical landscapes of the Shan Hai Jing (Classic of Mountains and Seas), the festival brings to life the stunning variety of birds and beasts found between mountains and forests, each one contributing its own unique glow to create a stunning display of "harmonious coexistence." Dates: January 1 to February 12, 2025 Ticket Prices: The festival will be open daily from January 1 to February 12, 2025, except for January 28. Entry is by ticket, with designated time slots. There are two types of tickets: "Regular Days": Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, January 26, and February 7)

Entry time: 4pm - 10pm

Ticket Prices: 50 yuan (US$6.85) for adults, 30 yuan for children "Peak Days" : Friday to Sunday, excluding January 26 and February 7, plus public holidays including January 1, January 29 to February 4, and February 12

Entry time: 2pm - 10pm

Ticket Prices: 80 yuan for adults, 50 yuan for children Address: 168 Fuyou Rd 福佑路168号

Ti Gong

Jinshan City Beach – Welcome the New Year with the first sunrise! Ring in 2025 by greeting the first rays of sunlight at Jinshan City Beach on January 1. Take part in a peaceful morning of wish-making as you release your hopes and dreams into the sky with a wish balloon. Event Time: January 1, 2025, 6am Ticket Price: 50 yuan for the sunrise experience (excluding park entrance fee) Plus, don't miss the New Year's fun run: Event Date: January 1, 2025 (8:30am - 10:30am) Avenue: Jinshan City Beach sports ground Individual Entry: 200 participants, 30 yuan each Family Entry: 100 families, 50 yuan per group (1 adult & 1 child or 2 adults & 1 child) Address: 7555 Huhang Highway 沪杭公路7555号

CFP

Sing a Song: 2025 New Year's Concert A perfect blend of tradition and modernity, this concert is where timeless classics meet today's hottest trends. Watch as incredible artists hit the stage, bringing their dreams to life through music, and join us in celebrating the start of a new year filled with hope and excitement! Date: January 1, 2025 Time: 7:30pm Duration: 145 minutes (subject to live performance) Avenue: Mercedes-Benz Arena Address: 1200 Shibo Avenue 世博大道200号

Ti Gong

New Year's Day Climb at the Oriental Pearl Tower For locals in Shanghai, the New Year's Day climb at the iconic Oriental Pearl Tower is more than just a race – it's a tradition. Since 1996, this event has kicked off the year with the symbolic wish for a year filled with progress and good fortune, one step at a time. It's a New Year's ritual that can't be missed! Event Time: January 1, 2025, 9am-10am Avenue: Oriental Pearl Tower Address: No 1 Century Avenue 世纪大道1号 Eligibility: Participants must be between 18 and 60 years old (born between January 1, 1965, and January 1, 2007). All participants must be in good health and should assess their fitness levels before deciding to join the climb.

Ti Gong

Dishui Lake 2025 New Year's Eve Concert Get ready for an unforgettable night at the Dishui Lake 2025 New Year's Eve Concert! On December 31, 2024 (7:30pm), head to the Lingang Performing Arts Center for an incredible musical journey that will set the stage for an epic New Year celebration. In addition to the concert, don't miss the spectacular Lingang Fireworks Show, lighting up the night sky to ring in the New Year! Avenue: Lingang Performing Arts Center Address: 200 Dingke Rd 顶科路200号

Ti Gong

New Year's Day Run at Nanhuizui Sea View Park Start 2025 off on the right foot with a refreshing early morning run at Nanhuizui Sea View Park on January 1! Runners can gather at the southeastern tip of Shanghai to welcome the first sunrise of the year and energize for the exciting journey ahead. Event Time: January 1, 2025, 5:30am Avenue: Nanhuizui Sea View Park Eligibility: Participants must be in good health and have some prior running experience. Please assess your fitness level before signing up. The minimum age for participation is 12 (born before December 31, 2012), and the maximum age is 65 (born after January 1, 1960). Address: Nanhui New City Shiji Tang Rd 南汇新城世纪塘路

Ti Gong

Baoshan Binjiang Looking for the perfect spot to ring in the New Year? Make your way to Baoshan Binjiang in Shanghai for a spectacular fireworks show and the first sunrise of 2025, all while counting down to midnight with friends and family. From December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort invites you to experience the theme "Together in 2025," featuring an array of fun activities like "Party Together," "Enjoy Together," "Explore Together," "Dine Together," and "Dream Together" to welcome the new year in style. Drone show: December 31, 20:38pm - 21:08pm

Iron flower beating performance: December 31, 21:20pm - 23:30pm

New Year's countdown: December 31, 23:30pm - 12:10am

First sunrise of 2025: January 1, 6am - 10am Address: 60 Wusong Kou Rd 吴淞口路60号