Edwin Montealegre: Music has the power to change people

Edwin Montealegre is a conductor in Shanghai. He leads an orchestra and two choirs. When I asked him if conducting is like storytelling, he replied, "I am a dreamer who went too far from home". It perfectly sums up his journey from Costa Rica to Shanghai. Despite starting music at 18, later than most, Edwin's passion drove him forward. With support from his mentor, Angela Cordero, he overcame challenges and embraced the transformative power of music. Now, in Shanghai, he inspires others, especially through his work with the elderly choir in Putuo District, showing how music can connect and change lives. Watch this interview to get inspired by music!

Key insights from Edwin Montealegre

THERE WERE TIMES I WONDERED IF THIS WAS THE RIGHT PATH. Every time when I lost hope, someone appeared and gave me a little bit more light.

IT TAKES TIME AND IT TAKES A PROCESS, and I need to trust in the process and make every step as better as I can do it.

In Putuo District I'm in charge of the elderly choir. WHEN THEY START SEEING THE RESULTS OF MY WAY TO WORK, THEY START TO BE MORE WILLING TO ACCCEPT MY NEW IDEAS.

MUSIC HAS THE POWER TO CHANGE PEOPLE.

THEY MUST SING WITH HEART, NEVER KNOWING WHO IN THE AUDIENCE MIGHT BE TOUCHED AND CHANGED.





