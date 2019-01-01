Feature / Lifestyle

Edwin Montealegre: Music has the power to change people

﻿
Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  15:20 UTC+8, 2025-01-06       0
"I am a dreamer who went too far from home," Edwin said. It perfectly sums up his journey from Costa Rica to Shanghai.
﻿
Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  15:20 UTC+8, 2025-01-06       0

Edwin Montealegre is a conductor in Shanghai. He leads an orchestra and two choirs. When I asked him if conducting is like storytelling, he replied, "I am a dreamer who went too far from home". It perfectly sums up his journey from Costa Rica to Shanghai. Despite starting music at 18, later than most, Edwin's passion drove him forward. With support from his mentor, Angela Cordero, he overcame challenges and embraced the transformative power of music. Now, in Shanghai, he inspires others, especially through his work with the elderly choir in Putuo District, showing how music can connect and change lives. Watch this interview to get inspired by music!

Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou, Arina Yakupova.

Key insights from Edwin Montealegre

THERE WERE TIMES I WONDERED IF THIS WAS THE RIGHT PATH. Every time when I lost hope, someone appeared and gave me a little bit more light.

IT TAKES TIME AND IT TAKES A PROCESS, and I need to trust in the process and make every step as better as I can do it.

In Putuo District I'm in charge of the elderly choir. WHEN THEY START SEEING THE RESULTS OF MY WAY TO WORK, THEY START TO BE MORE WILLING TO ACCCEPT MY NEW IDEAS.

MUSIC HAS THE POWER TO CHANGE PEOPLE.

THEY MUST SING WITH HEART, NEVER KNOWING WHO IN THE AUDIENCE MIGHT BE TOUCHED AND CHANGED.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     