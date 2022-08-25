Head chef uses unique ingredients to create traditional Thai food

Anchalee Luadkham, a traditional Thai cook, arrived in Shanghai in March of this year, just as Shanghai entered lockdown. As the head chef of Sukhothai URBAN Café, she was faced with ingredient shortages and had no opportunity to train staff. With her rich experience and unique sense, she mixed different ingredients to create innovative dishes with traditional Thai flavor that also strike Chinese people's fancy. Now, she has gotten used to her life in Shanghai, and she treats every guest like family.