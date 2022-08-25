Feature / Taste

Burger month counting down to the big sizzle

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  12:55 UTC+8, 2022-08-26       0
Full month of burger worship in September involves 16 Shanghai restaurants offering signature or new burgers and chances to win prizes.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  12:55 UTC+8, 2022-08-26       0
Burger month counting down to the big sizzle
Rachel Gouk / Ti Gong

Brewmaster beer cheeseburger at Goose Island Brewhouse

The countdown has started to Shanghai's annual burger month which promises mouthwatering hamburgers from talented cooks and fun venues around the city.

The full month of burger worship from September 1 to 30 will be hosted by Rachel Gouk, founder of the Nomfluence food and drink blog, and sponsored by Dinner Bell Creamery.

Bigger than last year, the event features 16 restaurants, each serving up a signature burger or an entirely new burger concoction.

"I've always wanted to do a monthlong event dedicated to burgers," said Gouk.

Each participating restaurant offers a great burger and all are worth trying, from double smash burgers at Beef & Liberty, Cages, Cuivre, and The Cannery to the Brewmaster beer cheeseburger at Goose Island Brewhouse or the foie gras cheeseburger at Highline.

Burger fans can grab an event "passport" at any participating venue, and collect a minimum of eight stamps from any participating restaurant to enter a lucky draw for prizes.

These include up to 2,000 yuan (US$292) in dining vouchers for Cuivre and a VIP Room Experience at Lounge by Topgolf (valued at 4,500 yuan). The total value of prizes is more than 10,000 yuan.

Burger month counting down to the big sizzle
Rachel Gouk / Ti Gong

The foie gras cheese burger offered by Highline



"The burger passport isn't a novel idea. There are many cities that do a version of what I'm doing. But the biggest draw for me was to have something physical with the printed passport and stamps," Gouk said.

"It's nice to have something you can touch and carry around that's not just on your phone.

"And of course, it's to share my love for burgers, to organize a fun event that everyone can enjoy and to give a nice boost to all the participating restaurants," she added.

For more information, follow Nomfluence's official WeChat account for Burger Month updates.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     