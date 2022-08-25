Burger month counting down to the big sizzle

Full month of burger worship in September involves 16 Shanghai restaurants offering signature or new burgers and chances to win prizes.

Rachel Gouk / Ti Gong

The countdown has started to Shanghai's annual burger month which promises mouthwatering hamburgers from talented cooks and fun venues around the city.

The full month of burger worship from September 1 to 30 will be hosted by Rachel Gouk, founder of the Nomfluence food and drink blog, and sponsored by Dinner Bell Creamery.

Bigger than last year, the event features 16 restaurants, each serving up a signature burger or an entirely new burger concoction.

"I've always wanted to do a monthlong event dedicated to burgers," said Gouk.



Each participating restaurant offers a great burger and all are worth trying, from double smash burgers at Beef & Liberty, Cages, Cuivre, and The Cannery to the Brewmaster beer cheeseburger at Goose Island Brewhouse or the foie gras cheeseburger at Highline.

Burger fans can grab an event "passport" at any participating venue, and collect a minimum of eight stamps from any participating restaurant to enter a lucky draw for prizes.

These include up to 2,000 yuan (US$292) in dining vouchers for Cuivre and a VIP Room Experience at Lounge by Topgolf (valued at 4,500 yuan). The total value of prizes is more than 10,000 yuan.

Rachel Gouk / Ti Gong

"The burger passport isn't a novel idea. There are many cities that do a version of what I'm doing. But the biggest draw for me was to have something physical with the printed passport and stamps," Gouk said.

"It's nice to have something you can touch and carry around that's not just on your phone.

"And of course, it's to share my love for burgers, to organize a fun event that everyone can enjoy and to give a nice boost to all the participating restaurants," she added.

