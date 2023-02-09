﻿
Feature / Taste

Celebrate love with special menus on Valentine's Day

Despite the impact of pandemic, the food and beverage industry is making excellent strides. Restaurants are providing specials for Valentine's Day on February 14.
Despite the impact of the pandemic, the food and beverage industry is making excellent strides. Restaurants are providing specials for Valentine's Day on February 14.

Ginger Modern Asian Bistro

Ginger is the place to learn about Asia's unique food culture. Exotic patterned wallpapers, lush green plants and cool elements evoke a funky, cozy living room environment. It is an ideal location for couples to enjoy Asian dishes and cocktails.

Ginger is offering a 20 percent discount for the first two cocktails on this special evening. Each drink has Asian spices or ingredients. Try their Ginger & Kalamansi, Pandan or Chili, which complement the food very well.

  • The newly renovated third-floor space of Ginger Modern Asian Bistro provides an intimate vibe.

If you go:

Tel: 3406-0599

Address: 91 Xingguo Rd

兴国路91号

Bhacus

Bhacus' Valentine's Day menu features premium seafood and meat that can be enjoyed in its red-themed ambiance.

The wine and wood-grill restaurant is offering a sensory meal (888 yuan per couple) on this special day. It includes an amuse bouche of rose truffle tarlet and Hamaichi bites, French oysters, seafood laksa, two main courses of Ocean Perch and Wagyu tenderloin M5.

A sweet meal is capped off with a sweet finale: a plate of passion fruit jam, almond biscuits, white chocolate ganache and orange ice cream.

  • Valentine's Day menu ends with a sweet finale: a plate of passion fruit jam, almond biscuits, white chocolate ganache and orange ice cream.

If you go:

Tel: 6628-8882

Address: 2/F, Bldg 3, 277 Wuxing Rd

吴兴路277号3幢2楼

Something

Something is Wukang Road's hippest restaurant and photo place. High ceilings and solarium-style windows make this place special. Celebrate the momentous day with its contemporary gastronomy menu in a beautiful indoor dining space.

The 888-yuan dinner for two includes a delicious sweet shrimp tart, oyster bisque soup, smoked beef tartare, foie gras terrine, white wine clams, grilled wagyu beef striploin, and a romantic dessert of strawberry kiss. They have a vegetarian menu that has to be ordered in advance.

All reservations are prepaid.

  • Something provides a series of delicious plates on the special day.

If you go:

Tel: 187-0191-3685

Address: 2/F, 98 Wukang Rd

武康路98号2楼

Yaya's

Young urbanites enjoy beverages and local-flavor pasta at this hip pasta bar. It's an ideal place for Valentine's Day evening.

Their "Bella Notte" seven-course shared dinner and Italian natural wine pairing menu (688 yuan per couple) begins with a glass of Pilipala Frisant Bianco and an antipasti selection, followed by Lammidia Panda Rosato from Abruzzo, Italy, with Lady and the Tramp spaghetti and meatballs, and Catina Indigeno Sub Rosso from the same region with a choice of main course: roasted lamb shoulder or market fish and tiger salsa. Pavlova with berry custard and sparkling strawberries rounds out the evening.

  • Yaya's food pairs well with their natural wine selection.

If you go:

Tel: 199-2134-4145

Address: 329 Tongren Rd

铜仁路329号

Tomatito

Tomatito's tapas explosions will make your date feel like love at first bite. The tasty tapas and pleasant ambiance have made it a popular place for dates. Relaxed and cheerful vibes guarantee a wonderful night.

The 888-yuan special menu for two includes 10 servings of "haute cuisine in miniature," from smoked salmon with honey and black truffle bomb to cheese and Iberian bacon air baguettes.

  • Tomatito's tapas explosions will make your date feel like love at first bite.

If you go:

Tel: 6259-8671

Address: 3/F, 168 Hubin Rd

湖滨路168号3楼

D.O.C

Since 2013, D.O.C Gastronomia Italiana has been one of the favorite joints for food connoisseurs, made popular by its industrial vibe. Their four-course menu (588 yuan per person) includes lobster salad or beef carpaccio for antipasti, seafood risotto or fettuccini with king prawns for the first course, and Australian M7 Wagyu stripling steak or grilled entire Boston lobster for the second.

Bomba Alaska or tiramisu are the dessert options.

If you go:

Tel: 6473-9394

Address: 392 Dagu Rd

大沽路392号

﻿
