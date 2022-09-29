Feature / Taste

A tasty exploration of the senses at Bhacus

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  12:45 UTC+8, 2022-09-29       0
It's the latest concept from Shanghai veteran restaurateur Eduardo Vargas, who has created a series of much-loved restaurants.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  12:45 UTC+8, 2022-09-29       0
A tasty exploration of the senses at Bhacus
Courtesy of Bhacus / Ti Gong

The interior gives off a warm ambiance with a red theme – the color of wine.

A meal at Bhacus is an exploration of the senses.

It's the latest concept from Shanghai veteran restaurateur Eduardo Vargas, who has created a series of much-loved restaurants under the Azul Group.

His new venture is dedicated to wine and wood grill.

"But it's not your typical grill restaurant and it's neither a barbecue spot nor a steak house," Vargas said.

It offers a more refined experience starting with pristine seasonal oysters, creative small bites, to a variety of hot dishes and grilled items centered around wood grill.

A tasty exploration of the senses at Bhacus
Courtesy of Bhacus / Ti Gong

The spacious, laid-back patio is a great pit stop after a busy day.

A large open kitchen takes the center stage with an open flame grill – where diners can see the chefs flaming the premium cuts, with a ripe smokiness that is both gentle and enticing.

The interior gives off a warm ambiance with a red theme – the color of wine, which indicates the similar attention to their wine offerings. You'll find a delightful selection of reasonably priced bottles inside the wine room.

Bhacus' food is not confined to a particular country's cuisine. Azul Group executive chef Will Colmenares channels the grill concept into the menu of sharing plates.

"Each dish has a unique representation of charcoal, wood, stone or smoke elements that is the core of our wood grill," Colmenares said.

A tasty exploration of the senses at Bhacus
Ye Wen / Ti Gong

Beef tataki

It's hard to pick highlights as each dish is a result of abundant creativity and good execution. Some dishes are cooked directly on their hickory wood grill, absorbing the rich, unique flavors of the wood. Other items go into the Josper charcoal oven that gives dishes a very unique smoky flavor.

Charcoal elements are also shown in an indirect way – from the black color of the elements like the black garlic to the charcoal powder made from a mixture of edible spices.

"In general, each dish is unique on its own but they all have a small reference to the whole concept," Colmenares said.

A tasty exploration of the senses at Bhacus
Ye Wen / Ti Gong

Charcoal octopus

The starters are playful but avoid weighing on the stomach, such as creations like Wagyu beef tataki that is a premium full-blood Wagyu beef M7 quickly seared and smoked on hickory wood to get a light, smoky taste into the meat. It's then thinly sliced, topped with a salad of shallots, spring onions and crispy garlic and finished with a lime, ginger, soy ponzu and chipotle peppers aioli.

Charcoal octopus is another dish worth your attention. The spicy marinated octopus cooked directly on the Josper oven sits on a foam of Yuca with roasted shallots, chorizo confit, black garlic puree and celery cress – all in all is great combinations of flavors.

A tasty exploration of the senses at Bhacus
Courtesy of Bhacus / Ti Gong

Charcoal lamb

All the beef cuts (M5-M9) are grilled to perfection on open wood fire and customers can choose from six unique sauces. Other items like charcoal lamb, portobello mushrooms and char-grilled corn come into the jasper oven.

"The charcoal lamb is a dish that was born for Bhacus as I wanted a dish that could fully explain what we do and not a beef but something more unique," Colmenares said.

The best end of lamb is marinated with harissa sauce and covered with a mix of spices and black garlic to make it look like it was completely burned down directly on the charcoal. But once cut, you can see the juiciness of the loin perfectly cooked on a bed of smoked eggplant puree, roasted jalapeños, confit baby tomatoes and roasted hazelnut.

Bhacus is one of the exciting openings lately that is fresh and vibrant. The spacious venue is ideal for all kinds of occasions and the laid-back patio is a great spot after a busy day.

Bhacus will start brunch service during the upcoming National Day holiday when guest chef Oscar Beltran will serve from 11:30am to 3:30pm. It includes a free flow of Prosecco for 250 yuan (two hours).

If you go:

Hours: 5pm-11:30pm, Tuesdays-Sundays; 11:30am-3:30pm (Saturday and Sunday brunch)

Tel: 6628-8882

Address: 2/F, Bldg 3, 277 Wuxing Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
National Day holiday
Oscar
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     