Vietnamese cuisine with authentic street-style barbecue

You're spoiled for choices here when looking for a comfort bowl of pho and spring rolls, but there's more on the table when it comes to Vietnamese food.

Bun Cha Cha Grill inside Yongping Lane serves up Vietnamese street barbecue with a cool and cozy atmosphere, and a long menu of ice-cold highballs, draft beer and wines.

It's the second Vietnamese concept created by talented Chinese chef Danyi Gao, following the Vietnamese noodle restaurant Bun Cha Cha opened on Huaihai Road in 2019. She opened the authentic Vietnamese eatery with a mission to show the abundance of Vietnamese delicacies rarely found in Shanghai.

Now she's bringing Saigon's lively street barbecue tradition to the city – an ideal alternative while international travel is still on hold. Charcoal beers floating in the air, a big baskets of herbs and Vietnamese hip-hop and pop on the speaker.

The team uses the finest ingredients and MSG-free cooking to elevate the soul of street food.

There's a myriad of choices for delectable plates such as sea snails in lemongrass coconut milk, black pepper soft shell crabs, grilled beef bone marrow and lemongrass steamed fish. The dishes are perfectly seasoned here, and go well with any kind of alcoholic drink.

6 Photos | View Slide Show › Sea snails in lemongrass coconut milk





















The emphasis here is on the grilled meats. "Something about sitting around a fire with friends, watching the meat cook and enjoying some drinks tends to make people instantly forget the tensions and business of a day's work," Gao said.

The cuts of top-quality beef, pork, chicken and seafood are all marinated in Vietnamese-style sauces and served with house-made dipping sauces. The grills stay hot for hours, thanks to Japanese Binchotan coals, and guests can choose to handle the cooking themselves or let the team assist. For wrapping the meats, each table gets a refillable basket stuffed with lettuce and herbs like perilla, basil, mint and cilantro.

Bun Cha Cha Grill offers a menu with portions allowing you to try as much as possible. These are the tastes that satisfy and soothe, particularly the pungent greens and herbs that figure in almost every dish.

To go with the flavorful meal here, we recommend their selection of highballs that come in flavors like calamansi, lemongrass and sour plum. For those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks, the fresh coconuts, Vietnamese drip coffee and house-made sodas made with fresh fruits all provide a feeling of being transported to the tropical region.

If you go:

Opening hours: 11am-10pm

Average price: 180 yuan

Tel: 6441-1290

Address: Rm 109, 199 Hengshan Rd