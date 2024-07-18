Restaurants offering fresh new menus to try this summer

Some of Shanghai's finest restaurants are refreshing their offerings to make sure the dishes prove tempting and delicious at a time when the heat may be spoiling our appetite.

Endlessly hot and humid, the summer in Shanghai can always spoil the appetite. Here, we present some exquisite restaurants to refresh your listless tongue.

Tang Hui 溏会 This restaurant, in downtown Jing'an District, features Chaoshan-style cuisine. The outdoor terrace is an ideal place to enjoy a private cocktail party in the summer night breeze.

As for cold dishes, the jiaobai (wild rice shoots) topped with shrimp roe is recommended. Now is the peak season for wild rice shoots. After being simmered in a rich broth, the stems are thinly sliced and arranged on a plate. Shrimp roe is then sprinkled over the top and drizzled with homemade basil oil. The combination results in an exceptionally fresh and sweet taste, making it a delightful treat for the palate.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The crispy-skinned chicken stuffed with glutinous rice is also very popular. The chickens from Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province have been marinated first and then stuffed with glutinous rice before being air-dried for six hours. They are then cooked to perfection with a drizzle of hot oil, creating a crispy skin. And of course no meal can be complete without dessert, Tang Hui brings you xuemeiniang – glutinous rice balls filled with durian and cream. Hours: 11am-2pm, 5-9:30pm Address: 4/F, 1168 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1168号4楼 Tel: 6380-3777

Shanghai Tang 上海滩 The restaurant's new menu adds a bit of "summer luxury" to your tongue, and the place is also a perfect spot to catch up with friends while enjoying an enchanting view of the Bund.

Seafood fans shouldn't miss the chance to try the preserved mantis shrimps in Huadiao rice wine. The tender texture of the shrimps and the delicate fragrance of the wine creates a unique and enticing culinary experience. Stir-fried fish noodles topped with the roe, meat and brain of shrimp is another highlight of the menu. The fish fillet is deboned, minced, and made into fish noodles, offering a smooth and elastic texture. All the ingredients are stir-fried together with pickled vegetables and eggs, creating a refreshing taste.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The ice cream cake is a delightful fusion of Eastern and Western flavors, perfect for summer indulgence. Made with egg whites, cream, walnut kernels, lemon juice and rum, this fresh taste and worry-free dessert contains less sugar. Such a perfect sweet treat for this delightful season. Hours: 11am-2pm, 5-9:30pm Address: 5/F, Bldg N3, 558 Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路558号N3幢5楼 Tel: 6378-7777

Chua Lam's Dim Sum 蔡澜港式点心 This chain dim sum restaurant is offering a new seasonal menu. Crayfish dumplings are a highlight. The black skin is the result of squid ink mixed in the dough. Each bite delivers a burst of savory juices, providing a dual satisfaction.



Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Another must-try is the beef dumplings, ingeniously combining traditional Cantonese dumplings with a charming radish shape. The dumpling itself enhances flavors with minced beef, carrots and mushroom filling and a crispy exterior. Hours: 10am-9pm Address: 353 Nanjing Rd E. 南京东路353号 Tel: 6313-9592

Yema Homes 叶马荟馆 Originated in Hangzhou in 2007, Yema has opened a high-end branch in the Pudong New Area. The Zhejiang cuisine restaurant features mild, delicate flavors and emphasizes fresh ingredients, with a new twist on the original style.

Besides signature dishes like braised yellow croakers topped with hand-made rice cakes and sea urchin tofu in stone pot, the new branch offers surprises too.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong