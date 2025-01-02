A slice of Mexico in the heart of Shanghai

Tucked in the heart of Jing'an District, Chihuahua offers a Mexican meal with a mix of simplicity and authenticity. Estefania Casas founded the establishment after working for others for several years. Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, the restaurant has thrived through adaptation and a dedication to excellence.

The restaurant ambiance is refreshingly distinct. It eschews clichés like sombreros and Dia de los Muertos decorations in favor of an aesthetic inspired by Mexico's taquerias and fondas. The restaurant features foldable chairs, metal tables, and a bar counter reminiscent of local food markets. A light blue and yellow color theme decorates it, exuding a happy, cheerful mood. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, reminiscent of a cherished neighborhood eatery where everyone feels welcome.

"Our menu is a tribute to the simplicity that defines Mexican cuisine. It is as simple as found in any Mexican fonda (a small, family-run restaurant serving delicious, simple food that is made with love) — simple to understand, short to keep rotation and avoid waste, and easy to choose and eat," said Casas. Originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, Casas grew up helping her grandmother and auntie sell tamales and tortas in her hometown. She moved to Shanghai in 2012 and has since been working in the city's food and beverage business, from working in the kitchen to managing different restaurants but always wanting to build her own.

What sets Chihuahua apart is its deep connection to Casas' roots and family recipes. Staples like Al Pastor, Tamales, and Horchata carry the flavors of home, enriched by her culinary training in France and the guidance of her grandmother, mother, and aunts. This blend of tradition and expertise creates dishes that resonate with authenticity. The menu, while compact, offers a wide variety of delicious options, such as the legendary nachos, barbacoa quesadilla, Al pastor taco, chicken chipotle burrito, Checo burger, horchata, and, of course, chocoflan — a rich and indulgent dessert that ensures a satisfying meal. "While it's true that we can't satisfy everyone, we've learned over time that our local customers' preferences have remained consistent. Horchata and barbacoa quesadilla are a local favorite," Casas said.

The Mexican cocktails are an inseparable part of a fun experience. Try their micheladas, served in a chilled, salt-rimmed glass — a beer cocktail that's a zesty mix of Corona beer, lime juice, and assorted sauces. "It's the Mexican Bloody Mary, and trust me, it cures hangovers," she said. "I also love Horchata personally. It's a rice-based drink — you can take it cold or hot, add a shot of coffee or rum, and it still feels like home. It's something about this drink that just makes you feel better." Casas said Chihuahua's heart is its team. Many staff members have been with the restaurant since day one, and their dedication is evident in the thoughtful service and strong rapport with regular customers. Their camaraderie and commitment create an atmosphere where guests feel valued and appreciated.