Restaurants gear up for Mid-Autumn Festival rush

As the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is just around the corner, restaurants in the city are having one of the busiest times of the year and have geared up for the occasion with an innovative twist.

With the eternal theme of family reunions and friends gathering, a festive hotpot meal with family and friends in mind has become a popular choice for many to celebrate the holiday.

Reservations for China's hotpot chain Haidilao are rapidly increasing and it has received bookings for more than 70,000 tables for the coming five days as of Thursday.

The moon-viewing tables by the windows and terraces, as well as outdoor camping dining areas, are particularly popular.

Manager of the Haidilao's outlet at Jing'an Joy City surnamed Guo said that due to the significant increase in family gatherings during the festival, private rooms and large table seats are highly sought after, with some diners making reservations as early as 10 days in advance.

"As at our rooftop 'bubble house,' people are able to enjoy the full moon, there is almost no vacancies for the day of the festival," Guo added.