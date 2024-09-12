﻿
Restaurants gear up for Mid-Autumn Festival rush

Special dishes are put on the menu as, with holiday just around the corner, reservations for tables soar during the traditional time for family reunions and gatherings of friends.
As the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is just around the corner, restaurants in the city are having one of the busiest times of the year and have geared up for the occasion with an innovative twist.

With the eternal theme of family reunions and friends gathering, a festive hotpot meal with family and friends in mind has become a popular choice for many to celebrate the holiday.

Reservations for China's hotpot chain Haidilao are rapidly increasing and it has received bookings for more than 70,000 tables for the coming five days as of Thursday.

The moon-viewing tables by the windows and terraces, as well as outdoor camping dining areas, are particularly popular.

Manager of the Haidilao's outlet at Jing'an Joy City surnamed Guo said that due to the significant increase in family gatherings during the festival, private rooms and large table seats are highly sought after, with some diners making reservations as early as 10 days in advance.

"As at our rooftop 'bubble house,' people are able to enjoy the full moon, there is almost no vacancies for the day of the festival," Guo added.

Ti Gong

Chefs prepare ramen at an outlet of Ajisen Ramen.

Ramen chain restaurant Ajisen Ramen has collaborated with international Michelin-starred chefs to develop three new types of ramen for China for the first time – queen crab ramen, king pork cartilage ramen, and big grain beef sirloin ramen.

The queen crab ramen recipe was developed by Atsushi Yamamoto, head chef at the Japanese Michelin one-star ramen restaurant Soba House.

The ramen includes half a Russian snow crab, with a sweet and refreshing aftertaste. The soup is made from seven ingredients including sweet shrimp, clam, and dried fish. It is also paired with Ajisen's classic char siu elements and black truffle.

"I look forward to bringing more new flavors to Chinese consumers," said Yamamoto.

Ajisen Ramen said it plans to open 100 new outlets across China this year.

Source: SHINE
