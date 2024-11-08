Head to Yangguo to feast on mutton delicacies

If you enjoy autumnal mutton dinners, the 19th Yangguo Festival is not to be missed.

Yangguo Village's braised mutton is well-known for its flavor, fragrance and tenderness. Over the last 18 years, numerous travelers have flocked there to try its delectable meals.

From November 1 until the Chinese New Year, local villagers will offer three meal options: a small pot for three people at 300 yuan (US$41.80), a medium pot for three to six people at 600 yuan, and a large pot for up to ten people at 860 yuan. Despite the rapid increase in mutton prices, the villagers have maintained the original price for at least three years.