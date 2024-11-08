Head to Yangguo to feast on mutton delicacies
If you enjoy autumnal mutton dinners, the 19th Yangguo Festival is not to be missed.
Yangguo Village's braised mutton is well-known for its flavor, fragrance and tenderness. Over the last 18 years, numerous travelers have flocked there to try its delectable meals.
From November 1 until the Chinese New Year, local villagers will offer three meal options: a small pot for three people at 300 yuan (US$41.80), a medium pot for three to six people at 600 yuan, and a large pot for up to ten people at 860 yuan. Despite the rapid increase in mutton prices, the villagers have maintained the original price for at least three years.
Traditionally, locals prepare dishes using 1 to 2-year-old lambs, typically weighing between 7–13 kilograms. Some villagers purchase goats and sheep, which they then slaughter and sell for meat.
The locals prefer traditional clay stoves to cook whole animals in steel cauldrons, rather than using modern cookers. In contrast to the pale, boiled goat soup from a pot, this slow-braised mutton offers a richer and more mellow taste with a distinct umami profile.
Yangguo Village has a 200-year-old tradition of cooking mutton dishes in autumn and winter. During the season, it's common for most households to have a sizzling pot of braised goat on the stove every day.
Each local eatery has a secret recipe, which helps distinguish their dishes from the others. Some recipes date back years.
How to get there:
You can purchase tickets to Hangzhou through the 12306 app or at train stations. Upon arriving in Hangzhou, board Metro Line 3 at Hangzhou West Railway Station and alight at Wushanqian Village Station.