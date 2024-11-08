Try delightful new autumn dishes this season

It's time to indulge in comforting flavors. We present some restaurants to invigorate your palate with the season's offerings.

As the autumn breeze sweeps through the city, it's perfect time to indulge in comforting flavors. Here, we present some restaurants to invigorate your palate with the season's offerings.

Lin Fusion Originating in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, in 2003, this restaurant offers authentic Taizhou cuisine. It is characterized mostly by its nuanced, delicate but flavorful fish and seafood dishes. As the signature dish, the braised yellow croaker on claypot rice is a must-try. The blend of fragrant rice and succulent fish makes each bite a delightful fusion of flavors that capture the essence of both mountain and sea. For seafood lovers, the braised qingxie (a signature crab species produced in Zhejiang's Sanmen County) with soft-centered crab roe is a good choice. With a special cooking style, the delicate and savory texture of the roe captivates the palate, making each bite a luxurious indulgence. Last but not least, the restaurant also offers a unique ice cream made with seasonal waxberry wine. Hours: 11:30am-2pm, 5:30-9:30pm Address: 200 Xinjian Rd 新建路200号 Tel: 6822-2333

TANG HUI In downtown Jing'an District, this Chaoshan-style restaurant offers plenty of choices of seafood and river fish in this harvest season. As one of the highlights, the soft-shelled turtle paired with pork trotters is a collagen-rich feast that promises a double delight for food enthusiasts. The homemade fermented chopped chili adds a subtle spice, enhancing the dish's flavors. For meat lovers, the pepper braised beef ribs are crafted to delight the Chinese palate. The rib is marinated for six hours in a unique blend of Chaozhou spices, including cinnamon, herbs, cilantro, preserved vegetables and pickled ginger. Slow-cooked at a low temperature for six hours, the ribs are then seared over high heat. Sliced and brushed with a roasted pepper sauce, the ribs boast a rich, layered flavor. And because no meal can be complete without dessert, TANG HUI brings you osmanthus mochi with almond tea, which is perfect for rounding off a meal with its subtle elegance and satisfying mouthfeel. Hours: 11am-2pm, 5-9:30pm Address: 4/F, 1168 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1168号4楼 Tel: 6380-3777

Shanghai Tang The new menu adds a bit of "autumn luxury" to your tongue. For seafood fans, the white pomfret in sour soup is a great try. Using a shrimp broth base, enhanced with Hainan rice vinegar and tomatoes, the dish highlights the fish's delicate flavors. The waiters will cook by the table and serve with the fish achieving the perfect tenderness. You can also try spicy fried clams and pork liver and stir-fried pork intestine with duck feet. Also, the steamed black pork cake topped with egg is tasty. Hours: 11am-2pm, 5-9:30pm Address:5/F, Bldg N3, No. 600, Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路600号N3幢5楼 Tel: 6378-7777

