﻿
Feature / Taste

Shanghai culinary competition celebrates tradition and innovation

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0
Top chefs win places in the national finals of the 9th China Culinary Skills Competition with dishes that combined traditional techniques and modern, health-conscious innovations.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0
Shanghai culinary competition celebrates tradition and innovation

Chefs compete in the 9th China Culinary Skills Competition in Shanghai.

The Shanghai leg of the 9th China Culinary Skills Competition ended with 15 chefs in the Chinese Culinary category and five in the Chinese Pastry category qualifying for the national finals. They will represent Shanghai competing against gold medalists from other regions.

Guided by the China Cuisine Association and organized by the Shanghai Restaurants Cuisine Association, the competition that began in 1983 is now one of China's most influential culinary contests.

This year's theme was "Inheritance, Innovation, Health,and Taste," highlighting the delicate balance between honoring traditional techniques and embracing modern, health-conscious innovations. The competition aimed to enhance nutritional value and contemporary appeal, pushing the boundaries of flavor, presentation, and nutrition.

The Shanghai competition attracted 137 talented chefs, who showcased their skills using local delicacies such as the prized Chinese yellow croaker and the renowned Sanhuang chicken. They demonstrated a deep understanding of traditional methods while introducing innovative twists, integrating health-conscious concepts into their creations. The fusion of old and new reflected the rich culinary heritage of the Shanghai region, known for its diverse ingredients and distinctive cooking styles.

A standout dish, which won the Innovation Award, was golden broth chicken mousse stuffed bamboo fungus. The dish used chicken breast and bamboo fungus, combining modern healthy cooking techniques with precise control over oil, salt, and sugar. A slow-cooking method preserved the natural flavors and nutrients, achieving a harmonious balance of taste and health.

"Health and innovation have become central themes in the future of the culinary industry," said Huang Weizhong, of Unilever Food Solutions, sponsor of the competition. "Through this competition, we aim to inspire more chefs to adopt healthy cooking practices to implement these ideas in everyday culinary endeavors."

"The entries from the Shanghai contestants beautifully melded tradition with innovation while also prioritizing food safety, nutritional health, and aesthetic presentation," noted Wang Jian, one of the competition's judges.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Wang Jian
Unilever
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     