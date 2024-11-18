Shanghai culinary competition celebrates tradition and innovation

The Shanghai leg of the 9th China Culinary Skills Competition ended with 15 chefs in the Chinese Culinary category and five in the Chinese Pastry category qualifying for the national finals. They will represent Shanghai competing against gold medalists from other regions.

Guided by the China Cuisine Association and organized by the Shanghai Restaurants Cuisine Association, the competition that began in 1983 is now one of China's most influential culinary contests.

This year's theme was "Inheritance, Innovation, Health,and Taste," highlighting the delicate balance between honoring traditional techniques and embracing modern, health-conscious innovations. The competition aimed to enhance nutritional value and contemporary appeal, pushing the boundaries of flavor, presentation, and nutrition.

The Shanghai competition attracted 137 talented chefs, who showcased their skills using local delicacies such as the prized Chinese yellow croaker and the renowned Sanhuang chicken. They demonstrated a deep understanding of traditional methods while introducing innovative twists, integrating health-conscious concepts into their creations. The fusion of old and new reflected the rich culinary heritage of the Shanghai region, known for its diverse ingredients and distinctive cooking styles.

A standout dish, which won the Innovation Award, was golden broth chicken mousse stuffed bamboo fungus. The dish used chicken breast and bamboo fungus, combining modern healthy cooking techniques with precise control over oil, salt, and sugar. A slow-cooking method preserved the natural flavors and nutrients, achieving a harmonious balance of taste and health.

"Health and innovation have become central themes in the future of the culinary industry," said Huang Weizhong, of Unilever Food Solutions, sponsor of the competition. "Through this competition, we aim to inspire more chefs to adopt healthy cooking practices to implement these ideas in everyday culinary endeavors."

"The entries from the Shanghai contestants beautifully melded tradition with innovation while also prioritizing food safety, nutritional health, and aesthetic presentation," noted Wang Jian, one of the competition's judges.