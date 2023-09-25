Radisson Collection Lingang Shanghai is a new landmark

The Lingang Special Area is becoming popular thanks to the unique Dishui Lake, Haichang Ocean Park, Shanghai Astronomy Museum and China Maritime Museum.

Ti Gong

The Jinjiang Group, in collaboration with the Radisson Collection, has launched the first landmark hotel in the center of Lingang Special Area.



Equipped with a 96,000-square-meter conference center, a digital immersive interactive library, and the first theater for performing arts in Lingang with more than 800 seats, the hotel is an ideal destination for a weekend escape.

The overall design of the hotel is inspired by wings, with a feather-like rooftop. The horizontal lines of the exterior reflect sunlight, making it appear like a huge bird flying around Dishui Lake.

The lobby of the hotel is located on the second floor, with a four-story-high glass dome that brings in sunlight and starlight, making the space glamorous and natural.

The designer turned the entire lobby into an artwork themed on "Star Nebula – Building Dreams on the Same Boat." Lights in the shape of clouds and art sculptures inspired by ships are shining above, while the pool in the center of the lobby reflects the blue sky and white clouds, mirroring the stunning view of Dishui Lake.

Ti Gong

The conference center

On the way to the conference center, the Oriental Lobby will make an impression of the building. The shared hall between the hotel and the conference center features a golden star orbit on the ceiling, with a glass rooftop, bringing the feeling of being under the sky.

Li Fei / SHINE

The conference center is divided into two floors of different functional areas. The second floor mainly includes Lingang Hall and large conference rooms, while the first floor is equipped with several small meeting rooms next to the Lingang Performing Arts Center and Wisdom Library in Lingang.

The conference halls range in size from 60 to 3,300 square meters, each with a different layout and design, able to accommodate various functional uses such as meetings, press conferences, and wedding banquets.

Li Fei / SHINE

Luxury rooms and suites

Featuring the concept of "home away from home," the hotel offers 307 luxury rooms and suites, and 175 apartment-style suites, bringing a fashionable and comfortable living experience. All the rooms are equipped with De'Longhi coffee machines and Dyson hairdryers, enabling a modern lifestyle.

Li Fei / SHINE

Deluxe room: The room covers an area of 55 square meters, with a king-size bed in the king room and two 1.35-meter single beds in the twin room. The work desk is located next to the bed, and the wash area is ingeniously arranged outside, making it flexible to switch between work and vacation modes.

The shower products are all from APPELLES, a premium organic skincare brand from Australia, providing a high-quality bathing experience.

Li Fei / SHINE

Deluxe suite: The room covers an area of 75 square meters, with panoramic views in both the living room and bedroom. Sitting on the sofa placed in front of the windows, the stunning view of Dishui Lake and the Donghai Bridge can be taken in with one glance.

Elegant apartment suite: The apartment covers an area of 135 square meters, with two bedrooms, one living room, and two bathrooms, accommodating four people at the same time. The master bedroom has three panoramic windows, offering a 270-degree view of the Lingang area and Dishui Lake while lying on the bed.

Luxury apartment suite: The apartment covers an area of 110 square meters, with the living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom each having separate functional areas. The bedroom is equipped with a 2-meter-wide king-size bed and comfortable down duvet, allowing you to indulge in a sweet dream that has been absent from your fast-paced urban life.

Fitness center with squash and pilates

For travelers with fitness plans, there is a 24-hour gym and various professional sports equipment for both aerobic and anaerobic exercises. The highlights are venues for squash and pilates which are rare in hotels.

Li Fei / SHINE

The indoor swimming pool is themed as a mermaid, with artistic lights hanging from the ceiling, creating a joyful swimming experience. There are also massage pools and saunas, where dry saunas provide a comfortable temperature experience, while wet saunas utilize steam to replenish humidity, making you feel relaxed after a swim.

Li Fei / SHINE

Seven distinctive restaurants and bars

The hotel has seven restaurants and bars with different styles, providing unique experiences for your taste buds.



Li Fei / SHINE

Xianyan Chinese Restaurant: If you want to try some authentic Shanghai food, Xianyan is the best choice. Located on the 4th floor of the hotel, the restaurant has open seats and 10 elegant VIP private rooms. Among them, there is a large private room that can accommodate 20 people and two private rooms that each can accommodate 16 people. It is suitable for business banquets and family gatherings.

Shengyan All-Day Dining Restaurant: The restaurant is designed with an open kitchen, where chefs cook Western and Chinese-style buffet breakfasts on-site every morning, providing you with a nutritious meal to start the day. The chef also incorporates the concept of molecular cuisine into the dishes, selecting sustainable, fresh, and organic ingredients to create Nordic and Mediterranean cuisine.

Lobby Bar: The lobby bar is designed with "water and light" as its inspiration. During the day, it serves a variety of selected Chinese and Western teas, coffees, and desserts. It is a great place to enjoy an afternoon tea with pleasant piano music.