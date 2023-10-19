﻿
Feature / Travel

Qingpu offers minsu packages as clock ticks down to CIIE

The district started developing its minsu industry in 2017 and has nearly 130 village and town minsu with over 700 rooms so far, of which almost 10 are high-rated.
Ti Gong

Lao Gu Cang, or the Old Barn, has become a popular scenic spot in Jinze Ancient Town.

With the clock ticking down to the 6th China International Import Expo, Qingpu District, home to the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, has prepared autumn tourism and Chinese-style rural homestay (minsu) packages to welcome guests from home and abroad.

The district started developing its minsu industry in 2017. It has nearly 130 minsu in villages and towns with over 700 rooms so far, of which almost 10 are high-rated.

During this year's National Day holiday, the average occupancy rate of major minsu in the district hit 74.23 percent, the district's cultural and tourism authorities revealed on Wednesday.

Qingpu is presenting a kaleidoscope of colors with autumn hues. The golden carpet of its paddy fields and red maple forests promises an enchanting scenery.

Ti Gong

Dongjinglai minsu is on the recommended list.

A leisure tour into the district's countryside covers several stops including the Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Qingpu Modern Agriculture Park, Dongzhuang Village Mushroom Forest, and Lianhu Village Qingxi Country Park.

Visitors are recommended to stay at Lao Gu Cang, the Old Barn, a farm which has become a popular scenic spot in Jinze Ancient Town.

Another recommended route that allows people to experience an idyllic lifestyle in the district and savor its seasonal delicacies strings together Lianyi Loquat Park, Caibang Village, Zhangma Scenic Area, Xiangxia Minsu, and Ledao Xintian, a camping site in Zhoujiagang Village.

For architecture buffs, there is a route covering scenic spots including Oriental Green Land, Qingpu District Museum, and Zhidao Academy, along with minsu such as Dongjinglai, Guilin Xingyuan and A Touch of Paradise.

In recent years, minsu in the district have had their facilities and software significantly improved with the Jiangnan flavor reflected, the district's culture and tourism authorities said.

Ti Gong

A camping site in Qingpu.

Autumn travel routes in Qingpu

Zhujiajiao Ancient Town – Qingpu Modern Agriculture Park – Dongzhuang Village Mushroom Forest – Lianhu Village Qingxi Country Park – Lao Gu Cang

朱家角古镇→青浦现代农业园区→东庄村蘑幻森林→莲湖村青西郊野公园→老谷仓

Lianyi Loquat Park – Caibang Village – Zhangma Scenic Area

联怡枇杷乐园→蔡浜村→张马景区

Oriental Green Land – Qingpu District Museum – Zhidao Academy

东方绿舟→青浦区博物馆→知道书院

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
