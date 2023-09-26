The moon shines brightly at Wuzhen Mid-Autumn Festival

Wuzhen watertown is holding a Mid-Autumn Festival from September 22 to October 6 with the theme "Wuzhen, the moon is full."

Traditional Chinese culture is shining brightly in Wuzhen during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 29 this year.

Through October 6, a variety of activities centered on the topic "Wuzhen, the moon is full" will be held in this ancient watertown of Zhejiang Province. The activities include the Wuzhen Moon Lantern Festival, moon-making through art, and the Golden Autumn Banquet.

Wuzhen, which has a history of over 6,000 years, has kept its original look and lifestyle as a watertown. The well-preserved 16th-century architecture and stone bridges provide a great setting for theater, literature, and art.

One of the featured events is "Walking on the Bridge with a Lantern in Hand," which will take place on September 29 from 7pm to 8pm. Visitors can immerse themselves in an experience by following the fairies across the bridge and appreciating the traditional "moon worshiping" dance.

In order to "retain the full moon" in Wuzhen, a group of artists are invited to create a work on the theme of "moon making." The artworks will be on display in Wuzhen until October 6.

If you go:

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, and then transfer to a bus or taxi to Wuzhen. You can also take a direct shuttle bus from the Jiaxing Bus Center to Wuzhen.



By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai East Bus Station Station to Wuzhen.

By car: Wuzhen is about 120 kilometers from Shanghai. It takes around 2 hours by car.

For more details, check www.ewuzhen.com.