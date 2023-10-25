Chongming: Five things to do on the island

Shanghai's island district of Chongming is a tourist paradise, thanks to its bountiful and beautiful natural sights as well as unique culture and identity.

1. Discover local culture at Sanmin Cultural Village

The Sanmin Cultural Village acts as a bridge between the past and the present, creating an enduring connection to Chongming's cultural identity. It is like a living history book. Here you can discover the homespun textile technique. It's a special way of making fabrics that people on the island have used for many years. What's cool is that it's really an efficient way of making clothes, which means it doesn't waste anything. It's a smart way of turning simple materials into useful things.

At Sanmin park you can discover the Poetic Root Art Museum. The museum is all about nature and art. Fan Jinggui, who loves nature, has collected and created around 300 pieces of root art for more than 30 years. Root art takes old tree roots and turns them into beautiful artworks. It's like a special kind of painting but made from nature's own materials.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Explore the Sanmin Cultural Village and immerse yourself in the culture, art, and history of Chongming Island. It's a place where age-old traditions and contemporary creativity coexist, where you can witness the island's enduring commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing the beauty of art in all its forms

2. Discover the natural beauty of Chongming Forest Park

Chongming Forest Park is a perfect place for nature enthusiasts and those seeking respite from the urban hustle. The park treats visitors to the purest of air, a welcome escape from city living. You'll be greeted by a kaleidoscope of ever-changing flowers, each season offering its own unique display of color and fragrance. It's a visual feast for the senses.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

In the heart of the park lies an orchid greenhouse that will simply take your breath away. Inside, a diverse and thriving collection of orchids graces the space, showcasing their exquisite shapes and vivid hues. It's a testament to the island's love for these beautiful flowers.

The park itself is vast, beckoning you to spend an entire day exploring its many wonders. You can relish the tranquility of the green landscapes, meander along winding trails, or find a perfect spot for a picnic.



3. Dive into the fascinating world of rice cultivation at Oxygen Land

Farming in China, celebrated through the ancient farming calendar, reflects a deep connection to nature. The tradition harmonizes with the ecological initiatives of Chongming Island's Oxygen Land, showcasing sustainability in practice.

At Oxygen Land, you witness the union of ancient wisdom and modern responsibility. The place aligns the principles of the farming calendar with the island's commitment to sustainable farming. It's a beautiful blend of tradition and ecological awareness.



In a world of change, the importance of Chinese farming, seen through Oxygen Land's ecological initiatives, underscores the need to preserve traditions, protect the environment, and sustain a harmonious balance with nature. It's a connection that bridges the past and present, emphasizing the harmony of humanity with the land.



4. Try your hand at crabbing for a unique local experience

On Chongming, locals and children have a blast crabbing by the river. It's a simple and enjoyable activity! All you need is a wooden stick and a piece of shrimp. You attach the shrimp to the stick, dip it into the water, and wait for a crab to come along. It's exciting when a crab grabs the shrimp!

This experience is not just about catching crabs; it's about having fun and learning about nature. Kids especially love it because it's a bit like a little adventure. It's a reminder that sometimes, the simplest activities can bring the most joy and create lasting memories with friends and family.



Arina Yakupova / SHINE

5. Watch the sunset at the point where the Yangtze River meets the East China Sea

Chongming offers a magical spectacle, especially at dusk, where the Yangtze River gracefully joins the vast expanse of the East China Sea. This scenic spot is renowned for its mesmerizing sunsets.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

As the sun begins its descent, the sky transforms into a canvas of warm, radiant colors. Hues of orange, pink, and gold paint the horizon, casting a serene glow over the calm waters. The stillness of the river's surface mirrors the tranquility of the island, creating a symphony of nature's beauty.

Special thanks to the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau for organizing a trip to Chongming Island.