﻿
News / In Focus

Face mask disposal bins planned for CIIE in trash controls

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:20 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0
Officials check convention center waste protocols for the event which runs from November 5 to 10.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:20 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0
Face mask disposal bins planned for CIIE in trash controls
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Urban management and law enforcement officials inspect trash sorting at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

About 100 trash bins for the disposal of waste facial masks will be set up at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) for the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo.

Also, there will be 147 5G intelligent garbage bins, currently being trialled, which will improve the efficiency of trash handling at the center.

Details will be revealed when the trials are done, the center operator said.

Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement authorities have fully prepared for the event.

Inspections were conducted by officials at the center, which will host the event from November 5 to 10.

"There will be volunteers and staffers at each garbage disposal spot helping attendees with correct sorting," said Liang Haining, head of the environment service department of National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co Ltd.

A 15-person team has been established to sort recyclable waste at the center.

There is also a transit garbage station for trash produced at the center to be cleared away for further treatment. Secondary trash sorting will be imposed to ensure sorting accuracy.

Face mask disposal bins planned for CIIE in trash controls
Hu Min / SHINE

An official checks trash records at a restaurant inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

"A closed-loop garbage management system is being implemented at the center to ensure that trash is handled properly," said Liang.

In total, there will be 60 catering businesses in operation at the center.

"We have stepped up inspection frequency before the expo," said Ding Peihai, deputy head of Xujing Town Urban Management and Law Enforcement team. "The inspections also cover waste oil and kitchen waste."

"It is not an easy task to ensure that all attendees abide by Shanghai's trash-sorting regulations because many come from other places, and the standards on garbage sorting vary in different cities," said Ding.

"Some are not aware of garbage sorting and we have stepped up promotion of the city's trash-sorting regulations."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     