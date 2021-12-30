News / In Focus

Senior Hongqiao airport security staffer ensures passenger safety for New Year

Yang Jian
Senior security inspection staffer Zhang Jifang has spent New Year's eve at Shanghai's Hongqiao airport for more than 10 consecutive years.
Hongqiao International Airport / Ti Gong

Zhang Jifang conducts a body check on a passenger at Shanghai's Hongqiao airport.

Zhang Jifang has spent New Year's eve at the security checkpoints of Shanghai's Hongqiao airport for more than 10 consecutive years. She will continue working on the post on Friday night to ensure passenger safety at one of the busiest air hubs in China.

The 37-year-old leader of one of the airport's security inspection teams has been scanning the luggage and passengers' belongings since 2002.

With the help of the airport's intelligent scanning facilities, Zhang can screen out dangerous or forbidden materials immediately.

"Though I cannot spend the festival with my family, I'm pleased to see off passengers who may soon reunite with their relatives," said Zhang.

Hongqiao International Airport / Ti Gong

Zhang Jifang (left) talks with a colleague.

The number of travelers has started to rebound since the summer travel peak in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hongqiao airport authority has launched self-service or paperless procedures for luggage check-in and aircraft boarding.

A new "Easy Security Check" service, released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, has been open at Hongqiao airport since December 28. Travelers are now allowed to register and receive a pre-check on an Alipay app. When they arrive at the airport, they can enjoy a fast pass at the security channel.

Zhang said she has acquired the new smart security check process skills and is sharing experiences with her team members to further enhance efficiency.

Hongqiao International Airport / Ti Gong

Zhang Jifang (second from right) busy at her post at Hongqiao airport.

Zhang is called "big sister" by her colleagues due to her warm nature, which endears her to both passengers and team members. During rest hours, she often helps senior and pregnant passengers in need or checks alternative flights for passengers stranded at the airport in bad weather, according to airport officials.

People from outside Shanghai have been encouraged to spend the Chinese New Year in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Zhang, a Shanghai native, voluntarily solves various difficulties faced by out-of-town colleagues when they spend the festival in the city. She often reminds them to enhance protection measures against coronavirus at the workplace, one of Zhang's colleagues revealed.

"My New Year wish is to further enhance my skills to keep safeguarding the traveling passengers along with my team members," said Zhang.

Hongqiao International Airport / Ti Gong

Zhang Jifang surveys the scene at Hongqiao airport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
