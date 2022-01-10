News / In Focus

Envisioning amazing MALTA through five epithets

Wan Lixin
Gao Xing Wan Lixin
  22:37 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0
With no famous pop or sports stars and no direct air link with China, many Chinese first got to know about Malta, the Mediterranean nation through "Game of Thrones" 10 years ago.
Wan Lixin
Gao Xing Wan Lixin
  22:37 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›


  • Maltese carnival

    Gao Xing / SHINE

  • Rotunda of Mosta

    Fan Jin

  • Valletta Sunset

    Bi Jie

MYSTERIOUS: As the Republic of Malta has no famous pop or sports stars and no direct air link with China, many Chinese first got to know the Mediterranean nation through "Game of Thrones" about 10 years ago. The island country's immigration policy might also be an inducement for a small number of Chinese.

ALLURING: The country has no lack of attractions: over 300 days of sunshine, crystal-clear sea, some of the top diving destinations, prehistoric sites, carnivals and much more. Maybe this is why people like Queen Elizabeth II and football star David Beckham are partial to the island country.

LONG-STANDING: Inhabited since 5200 BC! Not comparable to Homo erectus pekinensis, who dates back 200,000 years, but still considerable.

TINY: The world's 10th smallest country in total area, Malta with 316 square kilometers is smaller than Shanghai's Minhang District.

ALL-INCLUSIVE: Strategically located, the country comprising the island of Malta and several smaller islands has been a melting pot, contested and ruled in succession by the Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Romans, Greeks, Arabs, Normans, Aragonese, Knights of St John, French and British, among others. The inclusiveness might explain Malta's leading role in new technology.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     