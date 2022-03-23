﻿
News / In Focus

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-23       0
Accessing food and daily necessities during a lockdown seems problematic. Here's a guide to ordering food online.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-23       0

Ordering fresh food online is the first thing many do during their lockdown in Shanghai as the latest COVID-19 outbreak bites. This is how you can place an order successfully.

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Which online platform is better?

My compound in Minhang District has already been locked down for five days. I have tried all online platforms to buy vegetables, and these five were among the better ones.

1. Freshippo app

Freshippo notifies users that it opens for online orders at 7am every day. To ensure your order is successful, you'd better get your shopping cart ready before 7am and continue refreshing the page. Delivery staff usually become fully booked around 7:10am.

2. Dingdong Maicai app

You'd better place orders between 5am and 6am, and delivery staff usually become fully booked around 6:30am.

3. Aldi WeChat mini program

English service is available. Although they notify users that online orders would be available at 8am, you can actually place your orders from 7:45am.

4. Bailian Daojia WeChat mini program

The fresh produce on Bailian Daojia is from the nearest Lianhua Supermarket. I placed an order at midnight, the product was delivered the next day (after 36 hours), notified by a text message. It just took 10 minutes to arrive.

5. Ole WeChat mini program

The products here are a little expensive, but you can place an order at any time. I got the delivery in five hours.

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

The Price

I bought Shanghai cabbage, oranges and pork ribs on the five platforms, and compared their price and quality.

Shanghai cabbage

Shanghai cabbage was sold out at Dingdong and Bailian. Freshippo's was bigger, Ole's was organic but more expensive.

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Pork ribs

The ribs at Freshippo and Bailian were in a small cut, perfect for Shanghai-style sweet-and-,sour ribs. Dingdong and Aldi's ribs were in a bigger cut, a little different in size.

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Oranges

The pulp of Bailian's oranges was red. Aldi and Freshippo's oranges were sweet, Dingdong's were a little sour.

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown
A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

My shopping list

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Freshippo

Freshippo's vegetable box, priced at 59 yuan (US$9.25), included tomato (1kg), carrot (1kg), cucumber (1kg), Shanghai cabbage (500 grams), lettuce (500g), ginger (300g) and garlic (200g).

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown
A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Freshippo's vegetable box

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Sugar-coated haws, a traditional snack, will bring you a sweet day during quarantine.

Maiquer Xinjiang black bread, priced at 19.9 yuan (350g), is a healthy choice for breakfast and can be kept for two months. The bread is made of rye and is full of walnuts.

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown
A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Dingdong Maicai

I bought minced garlic-flavored crayfish (39.9 yuan/340g) from Dingdong, it tasted tender and flavorful.

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Dingdong's minced garlic-flavored crayfish

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown
A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Aldi

The supermarket chain provides coffee, bakery products and quick dishes, as well as vegetables, fruits and milk. The fresh coffee comes at a 50 percent discount for more than two cups.

The store's highlight is German-style food – pretzel bread, roasted chicken, lunch box and sausages.

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Bacon sausage with caramelized apple from Aldi

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Aldi's bacon sausage with caramelized apple meal (28.9 yuan/380g)

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Aldi's German-style sausage (32 yuan/400g)

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown

Aldi's pretzel butter croissant (8.9 yuan/piece)

Bailian Daojia

Bailian's fruits are good and affordable, apples are priced at 16 yuan (1kg) while it costs 16 yuan for a watermelon (1.2kg).

A guide to ordering fresh food online in Shanghai during lockdown
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Minhang
Aldi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     