Locals dress to the nines for nucleic acid testing

  15:19 UTC+8, 2022-04-04
As citywide nucleic acid testing commenced this morning, photos of people dressed up for nucleic acid tests as if it's fashion week or a themed carnival have gone viral.
People dressed up for nucleic acid testing.

Amid the current lockdown, many locals have found a way to stay positive and find joy.

As citywide nucleic acid testing commenced this morning, photos of people dressed up for nucleic acid tests as if it's fashion week or a themed carnival have gone viral on the Internet.

In the photos, people waiting in lines for tests are dressed like runway models in the latest couture and people from 1930s Shanghai in suits and qipao, or cheongsam. Some are also putting on cosplay shows by dressing up as famous characters such as Superman and Teddy Bear.

A woman dressed in an African-style outfit for nucleic acid testing

A woman dressed in an African-style outfit with leather headgear and a grass skirt told Shanghai Daily she hoped to add some fun to the process and light up her neighbors' hearts. On her back is a Chinese national flag. "Come On, China!" she said, holding her fists.

There's even an "Omicron x He Suan (nucleic acid testing)" invitation for 2022 AW Shanghai Fashion Week that reads: "Please take your electronic invitation, aka QR code for testing, to the testing sites. Tips: Dress in old Shanghai style clothing."

Provided by Praco. Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

Another video titled "lockdown balcony party" has also gone viral.

People in a residential complex in the Pudong New Area that is said to accommodate employees of Shanghai Disney Resort and New York University Shanghai dressed up like they were going to a spring picnic or party, wearing festive costumes like Batman and Disney princesses.

The video, uploaded by Praco on WeChat, has received more than 100,000 likes and thousands of comments, such as "So cool! It looks like a carnival parade!," "Fashion is encoded in Shanghai's DNA!" and "It feels so good to live there!"

Snapshots of a "lockdown balcony party"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
