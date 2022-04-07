High-tech firms bring technology to the fight against pandemic in Shanghai

Leading listed companies are deploying a range of high-tech devices and services, from new digital food store channels to expanded nucleic acid testing capacity.

From new digital food store channels to expanded nucleic acid testing capacity, multifunction thermometers and artificial intelligence, listed high-tech companies are responding rapidly to the fight against the resurgence of the pandemic in Shanghai.

Hong Kong-listed Weimob, which helps retailers and shoppers sell products online, opened several online stores for local vegetable and meat wholesalers to sell directly to residents citywide, mainly in Changning, Putuo and Xuhui districts.

With Weimob's help, food wholesalers can open online stores within 24 hours with product display, payment systems, client services and delivery interfaces.

The stores, which can be directly accessed through WeChat, provide vegetable packages from about 60 yuan (US$9) and meat packages from about 150 yuan.

Before that, wholesalers could only serve offline business clients like restaurants and community food markets, with a limited online experience.

The new stores are expected to relieve traffic pressure on bigger sites like Dingdong and Meituan during the lockdown.

The listed firms, with tech reserve and capital advantages, can support Shanghai's pandemic prevention and control measures, supporters say.

SenseTime, which has become the biggest listed AI firm in China after listing in Hong Kong in December, has developed an AI-powered multifunction device.

Its "six-in-one" functions cover temperature measurement, facial recognition even while wearing masks, identity authentication, health code verification, vaccination inquiries and electronic license inquiries.

Through one-time authentication, the system can achieve rapid verification and fast access for passengers and visitors at venues like hospitals and Metro stations.

The application can deal with "digital divide" challenges to support aged people and solve the problems of manual methods of inefficiency, inconvenience, scribbled handwriting or lack of mobile communications networks, said the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology.

Shenzhen-listed BOE, a display and smart device tech giant, has dispatched a team of medical professionals and medical devices to Shanghai.

Within the team, four experienced professionals are joining a nucleic acid testing lab in Shanghai to speed up results. Others, with experience on rapid clinical diagnosis, treatment and prevention, have supported local sites.

BOE, with four hospitals nationwide, has processed 1.17 million nucleic acid tests and vaccinated 860,000 people against COVID-19 this year.

Shanghai-listed Runda Medical opened a new mobile lab in the city this month, which can process an extra 30,000 nucleic acid test samples every day.

Shanghai is conducting citywide nucleic acid testing this week, covering at least 25 million people. More test sampling and analysis capacity is urgently needed.