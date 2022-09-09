The Queen is gone, but long live her style

The fashionable style of Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is a standing topic, and her attire reflects the kind of person she was.

Queen Elizabeth II, Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch ever, has left more profound legacies to her country and the rest of the world than one might think.

To most of us, the Queen was the only British monarch we had ever known, and it's no exaggeration to say her appearance was the symbol of the royal family and to us foreigners a symbol of the United Kingdom itself.

That's why the Queen's attire was always the center of attention. From 70 years ago to today, fashion trends in the world have dramatically changed and so did the Queen's attire. Yet the core of Elizabeth II's style always remained the same – a sense of duty and elegant without blindly pursuing fashion but with a personal touch.

In 2016, to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday, an exhibition was held at Buckingham Palace to display her fashionable attire from her childhood to the present. The group of outfits charted the Queen's life and reign, representing family, official and ceremonial occasions, and significant events in her life and the nation's history through an unprecedented collection of clothing, jewelry and accessories designed for these occasions.

A glimpse into these outfits reflects the Queen's style. She was never afraid of dressing in bold colors, and her hats were always fancy, sometimes with a counter-tradition touch, much like her sense of humor.

The Queen is gone, but her style will undoubtedly continue to exert influence on the world.

