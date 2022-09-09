The Queen is gone, but long live her style

Queen Elizabeth II, Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch ever, has left more profound legacies to her country and the rest of the world than one might think.
To most of us, the Queen was the only British monarch we had ever known, and it's no exaggeration to say her appearance was the symbol of the royal family and to us foreigners a symbol of the United Kingdom itself.
That's why the Queen's attire was always the center of attention. From 70 years ago to today, fashion trends in the world have dramatically changed and so did the Queen's attire. Yet the core of Elizabeth II's style always remained the same – a sense of duty and elegant without blindly pursuing fashion but with a personal touch.
In 2016, to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday, an exhibition was held at Buckingham Palace to display her fashionable attire from her childhood to the present. The group of outfits charted the Queen's life and reign, representing family, official and ceremonial occasions, and significant events in her life and the nation's history through an unprecedented collection of clothing, jewelry and accessories designed for these occasions.
A glimpse into these outfits reflects the Queen's style. She was never afraid of dressing in bold colors, and her hats were always fancy, sometimes with a counter-tradition touch, much like her sense of humor.
The Queen is gone, but her style will undoubtedly continue to exert influence on the world.
AFP
This file combination of pictures created on October 29, 2021, shows the various colorful outfits worn by Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades. Brightly colored outfits, a matching hat and a pristine pair of gloves, Queen Elizabeth II's look was instantly recognizable and a self-created uniform styled to suit her role.
AFP
In this file photo taken on July 23, 2010, a collection of hats worn by Queen Elizabeth II to the Royal Ascot races are pictured during a photocall for the "The Queen's Year" exhibition at Buckingham Palace.
Imaginechina
A file photo of the Queen leaving the Palace of Westminster after The State Opening of Parliament at Westminster, London, on November 15, 2006, looking glamorous in white fur and jewelry.
AFP
In this file photo taken on October 1, 2021, Queen Elizabeth II gestures as she arrives at the Balmoral Cricket Pavilion to plant a tree with Prince Charles, marking the beginning of the official planting season for the Queen's Green Canopy at Balmoral Estate in Scotland. Along with hats, the Queen also loved headscarves in different colors and patterns.
AFP
In this file photo taken on October 16, 1995, Queen Elizabeth II and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrive at Claridge's in London for a dinner to celebrate Thatcher's 70th birthday. It was not common to see the Queen in a long, elegant, pleated dress.
AFP
In this file photo taken on December 1, 1997, the Queen shakes hands with Geri Halliwell of the pop group Spice Girls. Her glistening yellow dress was no less eye-catching than the gowns worn by the younger singers.
Imaginechina
Married at Westminster Abbey in November 1947, the Queen's wedding dress was made using duchess satin bought with ration vouchers. It was classic yet still trendy back in the day.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Liu Qi