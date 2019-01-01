﻿
Young entrepreneurs redefine dated image of street vendors

Li Qian
Ke Jiayun
Li Qian Ke Jiayun
  19:19 UTC+8, 2023-05-18
Through innovative products and social media, Gen-Z street vendors have made the occupation newly trendy.
Editor's note:

Generation-Z is seizing opportunities with new business models, cultural adventures and trendy lifestyles. This series explores how people born between the mid-1990s and the early 21st century are impacting society.

Street vending used to be stereotyped as a lowly trade, but young Chinese are re-defining the role.

Today, street vending has become part of a new trendy lifestyle and a buzz topic on Chinese social media, where the hashtag "street vending" has been viewed over 2.5 billion times on lifestyle-sharing platform Xiaohongshu.

We interviewed some young entrepreneurial vendors – Liu Qiyuan of "Hooligan Sweet Soup," Dong of "Happy Coffee," and Panos Pan and Chef Wong of "Here's the Cake" – as well as their customers and passersby.

Let's see what they had to say about street vending.

Click here to see the in-focus story: Buzz on the street: Young curbside vendors change old stereotypes

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
